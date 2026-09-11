Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain alert for Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh; several other states to witness rainfall

A weather system over the Bay of Bengal has intensified rainfall activity across several parts of India, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for Odisha, Chhattisgarh and coastal Andhra Pradesh. On September 11, these regions are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated areas potentially receiving between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm of rain.

The weather department has warned residents to remain cautious as intense showers could lead to waterlogging, disruption of road transport and localized flooding, particularly in low-lying areas. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are also expected in several affected districts.

Yellow alert across several states

The impact of the weather system is expected to extend beyond the eastern and coastal regions. A yellow alert has been issued for parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, Kerala and Mahe, as well as West Bengal and Sikkim.

These areas may receive heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm. Persistent showers could create waterlogging in vulnerable locations and affect normal daily activities. Authorities have advised residents to monitor local weather updates and follow safety instructions issued by district administrations.

Delhi-NCR likely to see rain and gusty winds

The national capital and neighbouring areas are also likely to experience unsettled weather. Delhi-NCR has remained under cloudy skies, with light rain expected in several locations. Gusty winds travelling at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour may accompany the showers.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could hover near 26 degrees Celsius. The combination of cloud cover, rain and strong winds may bring a temporary change in daytime temperatures and cause traffic difficulties in areas affected by waterlogging.

Heavy rain threat in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand remains another area of concern, with a yellow alert issued for several districts, including Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Nainital, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.