Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain alert for Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh; several other states to witness rainfall

Summary
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and coastal Andhra Pradesh, with orange alerts issued for several areas.
Several states including Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana face heavy rainfall, with yellow alerts issued by the weather department.
Delhi-NCR may witness cloudy skies, light rain and strong winds, with temperatures expected to remain around 32 degrees Celsius.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh could experience thunderstorms and winds reaching 60 kilometres per hour, while lightning may affect several other states.
Authorities have advised residents and farmers to remain cautious, avoid vulnerable areas and follow official weather warnings during severe conditions.
A weather system over the Bay of Bengal has intensified rainfall activity across several parts of India, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for Odisha, Chhattisgarh and coastal Andhra Pradesh. On September 11, these regions are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated areas potentially receiving between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm of rain.
The weather department has warned residents to remain cautious as intense showers could lead to waterlogging, disruption of road transport and localized flooding, particularly in low-lying areas. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are also expected in several affected districts.
The impact of the weather system is expected to extend beyond the eastern and coastal regions. A yellow alert has been issued for parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, Kerala and Mahe, as well as West Bengal and Sikkim.
These areas may receive heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm. Persistent showers could create waterlogging in vulnerable locations and affect normal daily activities. Authorities have advised residents to monitor local weather updates and follow safety instructions issued by district administrations.
The national capital and neighbouring areas are also likely to experience unsettled weather. Delhi-NCR has remained under cloudy skies, with light rain expected in several locations. Gusty winds travelling at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour may accompany the showers.
The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could hover near 26 degrees Celsius. The combination of cloud cover, rain and strong winds may bring a temporary change in daytime temperatures and cause traffic difficulties in areas affected by waterlogging.
Uttarakhand remains another area of concern, with a yellow alert issued for several districts, including Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Nainital, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.
Heavy rainfall in the mountainous terrain could trigger landslides, disrupt roads and increase water levels in rivers and seasonal streams. Residents and travellers have been advised to avoid vulnerable slopes, riverbanks and isolated mountain routes during periods of intense rainfall.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh may experience particularly strong winds, with speeds reaching 50 to 60 kilometres per hour amid thunderstorms. Odisha, Rayalaseema, Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Vidarbha could see winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.
Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, West Bengal and Sikkim may also experience gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. Lightning has been forecast in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and the northeastern states, raising concerns for people outdoors.
According to the IMD, a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining regions remains active. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to approximately 9.4 kilometres above sea level.
Another cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Uttar Pradesh, while the monsoon trough extends from Jammu through several parts of northern and central India before reaching the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. Together, these systems are expected to sustain widespread cloud cover, rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds.
Authorities have urged people to exercise caution during thunderstorms and avoid open areas, trees, electricity poles and weak structures when lightning or strong winds occur. Farmers have also been advised to avoid working in fields during thunderstorms and to ensure adequate drainage around agricultural land.
With orange and yellow alerts in force across several regions, residents are advised to remain prepared for sudden changes in weather and closely follow official warnings and instructions from local authorities.