Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain alerts issued across several states; IMD urges vigilance over flooding, waterlogging and landslide risks

The IMD has also indicated that the northern limit of the monsoon has reached parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab. Conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to cover the remaining parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and adjoining regions within the next three days, bringing widespread rainfall to areas that have so far received relatively lower precipitation.

Rain brings relief and disruption

The latest spell of monsoon showers has transformed weather conditions across Delhi-NCR, where continuous rainfall since Sunday has brought down temperatures and offered respite from intense heat. However, intermittent rain has also led to traffic congestion and waterlogging in several low-lying areas, affecting daily commuters.

In Maharashtra, the situation remains more severe. Mumbai and neighbouring districts have witnessed persistent heavy rainfall, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Pune remained closed on Monday. Heavy rainfall also triggered a landslide near Tunnel-2 on the Pune-Mumbai Link Road, disrupting traffic and highlighting the risks posed by saturated hill slopes during the monsoon season.

Heavy rain alerts across several states

The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall over parts of Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra, where rainfall could exceed 204.5 mm at isolated locations. These regions remain under orange and red alerts as authorities prepare for possible flooding and related emergencies.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected over eastern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Saurashtra and Kutch, and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Marathwada, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, and several northeastern states are likely to receive heavy rainfall, with yellow alerts issued for these areas.

The weather department has warned that prolonged rainfall could inundate low-lying areas, disrupt transport services and increase the risk of flash floods, particularly in urban centres and vulnerable river basins.

Strong winds and rough sea conditions

Along with heavy rainfall, several states are expected to experience thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. Coastal Karnataka, Telangana and parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may witness wind speeds of up to 60 kmph, while many other states could experience gusts ranging between 40 and 50 kmph during thunderstorms.