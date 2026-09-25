Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain and storms threaten several states as Rajasthan sizzles

Weather conditions across several parts of India have taken a sharp turn, with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds expected in many states even as parts of Rajasthan continue to experience intense heat. The India Meteorological Department has warned of potentially disruptive weather, urging residents, farmers and livestock owners to remain cautious as contrasting weather conditions persist across the country.

The southwest monsoon is continuing its withdrawal, but a deep depression over Odisha and adjoining areas is producing significant rainfall and gusty winds. The system is expected to weaken gradually, although its influence is likely to remain over several regions during the next 24 hours.

Deep depression over Odisha moves Northwest

According to the weather department, the deep depression was located over southern Odisha and adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh on the evening of September 24. It had moved approximately 10 kilometres per hour towards the northwest during the preceding six hours.

The system is forecast to continue moving north-northwestwards before gradually weakening into a depression. Despite its weakening, the system could continue to trigger widespread rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring areas.

Authorities are particularly concerned about the possibility of waterlogging in low-lying areas, while rural communities may face difficulties because of water accumulation in agricultural fields and on unpaved roads.

Heavy rainfall warning issued

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, as well as Vidarbha. These areas have been placed under an orange alert, with rainfall potentially reaching between 115.6 and 204.4 millimetres in some locations.

A yellow alert has also been issued for several other regions, including Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala and Mahe, Telangana, Uttarakhand, western Madhya Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh. Rainfall in these areas could range between 64.5 to 115.5 millimetres.

The combination of intense rainfall and saturated ground could increase the risk of localised flooding and disruption to transport and daily activities.

Strong winds & lightning add to risks

Rainfall is not the only concern. Thunderstorms accompanied by powerful winds and lightning are expected across several states.

Parts of Chhattisgarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh could experience winds reaching 50 to 60 kilometres per hour. Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh may also see thunderstorms with winds of around 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.

Similar conditions could affect Kerala, Rayalaseema and Telangana. Residents have been advised to remain indoors during severe weather and stay away from open areas, trees, electricity poles and weak structures.

Rajasthan continues to face heat

While eastern and central parts of the country prepare for heavy rain, western Rajasthan remains under the grip of high temperatures. Barmer recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 43.6 degrees Celsius.

The contrasting conditions underline the wide variation in India's weather at present. While several states are facing the threat of intense rainfall and storms, western Rajasthan continues to experience severe heat.

People in hot regions have been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to the afternoon sun, drink sufficient water and protect their heads from direct sunlight. Children, elderly people and animals require particular attention during periods of high temperatures.

Farmers urged to protect crops, livestock

The unsettled weather could also affect agricultural operations. Farmers with ready or harvested crops have been advised to monitor field conditions closely and move harvested produce to safer locations wherever possible. Grain, seeds, fertilisers and agricultural equipment should be protected from rain and moisture.

Farmers should maintain adequate moisture in fields where necessary, while taking care to prevent waterlogging. Livestock should be kept in shaded, well-ventilated areas with sufficient clean drinking water.

As India experiences both heavy rain and persistent heat in different regions, residents are being urged to follow local weather warnings closely and take timely precautions to minimise the risks posed by rapidly changing conditions.