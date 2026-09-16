Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely in 12 states, while humid heat grips several regions

The monsoon trough is also passing through the centre of this low-pressure system. It extends from Disa through Guna, Satna, Daltonganj, Jamshedpur and Digha towards the northwest Bay of Bengal. The interaction of these weather systems is contributing to rainfall and thunderstorms across several parts of the country.

Meanwhile, a western disturbance over Jammu and adjoining areas has weakened. Its associated cyclonic circulation, located around 3.1 kilometres above sea level, is now having a considerably reduced influence on weather conditions.

Delhi-NCR races humidity and thunderstorms

Delhi-NCR continued to experience uncomfortable humidity on Tuesday as cloudy conditions alternated with spells of heat. The weather is expected to remain unsettled on Wednesday, with the possibility of light to heavy rain in some parts of the national capital.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also possible over Delhi, Haryana and adjoining areas. The maximum temperature in the capital is expected to remain around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle near 25 degrees Celsius.

Easterly winds moving at around 10 to 15 kilometres per hour are likely during the day. Despite the possibility of rain, high humidity may continue to make conditions uncomfortable for residents.

Gusty winds and thunderstorms expected

Strong winds are likely to accompany rainfall in several regions. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala and Tamil Nadu could experience winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are also possible over parts of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Rajasthan, south interior Karnataka and West Bengal.