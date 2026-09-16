Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely in 12 states, while humid heat grips several regions

Summary
Heavy rainfall is expected across several states, with yellow alerts issued as thunderstorms and strong winds may affect many areas.
Delhi-NCR may receive light to heavy rain on Wednesday, while high humidity and temperatures around 34 degrees could persist.
A low-pressure area over Saurashtra and the northeast Arabian Sea is influencing rainfall and thunderstorms across several parts of India.
Jaisalmer recorded the highest temperature at 39.6 degrees Celsius, while several southern regions remained significantly warmer than normal.
Monsoon withdrawal from parts of western Rajasthan may begin around September 19 as weather conditions gradually become favourable for retreat.
The southwest monsoon remained active over several parts of India on Wednesday, September 16, bringing the prospect of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds across a number of states.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.
Rainfall between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is possible in the affected areas, prompting the weather department to issue yellow alerts. Several other regions are also expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds.
A key feature shaping the current weather pattern is a low-pressure area over Saurashtra and the adjoining northeast Arabian Sea. According to the IMD, the system was positioned over the region at 5.30 am on September 16, with an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to about 9.4 kilometres above sea level.
The monsoon trough is also passing through the centre of this low-pressure system. It extends from Disa through Guna, Satna, Daltonganj, Jamshedpur and Digha towards the northwest Bay of Bengal. The interaction of these weather systems is contributing to rainfall and thunderstorms across several parts of the country.
Meanwhile, a western disturbance over Jammu and adjoining areas has weakened. Its associated cyclonic circulation, located around 3.1 kilometres above sea level, is now having a considerably reduced influence on weather conditions.
Delhi-NCR continued to experience uncomfortable humidity on Tuesday as cloudy conditions alternated with spells of heat. The weather is expected to remain unsettled on Wednesday, with the possibility of light to heavy rain in some parts of the national capital.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also possible over Delhi, Haryana and adjoining areas. The maximum temperature in the capital is expected to remain around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle near 25 degrees Celsius.
Easterly winds moving at around 10 to 15 kilometres per hour are likely during the day. Despite the possibility of rain, high humidity may continue to make conditions uncomfortable for residents.
Strong winds are likely to accompany rainfall in several regions. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala and Tamil Nadu could experience winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are also possible over parts of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Rajasthan, south interior Karnataka and West Bengal.
The weather department has advised residents to exercise caution during thunderstorms, particularly when lightning is occurring. People are advised to avoid exposed areas and seek shelter indoors until the storm passes.
Rainfall has not brought relief from heat everywhere. Jaisalmer recorded the highest maximum temperature among the plains on September 15, with the mercury reaching 39.6 degrees Celsius. Haflong in Assam recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 17 degrees Celsius.
Several parts of southern India also remained considerably warmer than normal. Temperatures in many areas of Rayalaseema were more than 5.1 degrees Celsius above normal, while parts of Telangana and south interior Karnataka also experienced unusually high temperatures.
Several locations received substantial rainfall during the 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning. Bengaluru in south interior Karnataka and Tuni in coastal Andhra Pradesh each recorded 60 mm of rain.
Port Blair, Ajmer, Minicoy and Dhubri each received around 20 mm. These rainfall figures reflect the continued activity of the monsoon over different parts of the country.
While monsoon conditions remain active across much of India, signs of its gradual retreat are becoming evident. The IMD has indicated that conditions may become favourable for the southwest monsoon to withdraw from parts of western Rajasthan around September 19.
For farmers, the forecast highlights the need to protect harvested crops from rain and arrange adequate drainage in fields vulnerable to waterlogging. Agricultural work should be avoided during thunderstorms and resumed only after conditions improve.
For the public, caution is advised during heavy rain and lightning. People should stay away from trees, open spaces and electricity poles during thunderstorms, while motorists should drive carefully on wet and slippery roads. With humidity remaining high in several areas, residents are also advised to remain hydrated and limit unnecessary outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.