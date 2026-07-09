Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain batters India; orange alert issued for Delhi and several states, Mumbai sees wettest start in 27 years

· Southwest monsoon is expected to cover the entire country within three days, with widespread heavy rainfall forecast across several states.

· Delhi remains under an Orange Alert as continuous rain brings relief from heat but causes waterlogging and severe traffic disruptions.

· Mumbai records its highest rainfall in 27 years, disrupting transport services, flooding roads and affecting normal life across the city.

· Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several states, with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds likely over many regions.

· The IMD has advised citizens and farmers to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel and follow safety measures during intense rainfall.

The southwest monsoon has intensified across India, bringing widespread rainfall to large parts of the country and setting the stage for a fully active rainy season within the next few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the monsoon will cover the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab over the next two to three days, marking its complete advance across the country. As the weather system strengthens, several states have been placed under orange and yellow alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

The widespread showers have brought welcome relief from the scorching summer heat but have also disrupted normal life in many regions through waterlogging, traffic congestion, transport delays and damage to infrastructure.

Delhi gets relief from heat, faces waterlogging

The national capital witnessed intermittent rainfall throughout Thursday, bringing a sharp fall in temperatures and ending days of oppressive heat and humidity. According to the IMD, daytime temperatures dropped by nearly five to six degrees Celsius as rain-bearing clouds covered the city.

While the showers offered much-needed respite, they also exposed Delhi's perennial monsoon challenges. Several low-lying areas reported waterlogging, leading to long traffic snarls and slower movement across major roads. The weather office has issued an Orange Alert for the city, forecasting cloudy skies, moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 15 to 20 kilometres per hour. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 31 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to settle near 24 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai records highest rainfall in nearly three decades

Mumbai continues to witness one of its wettest monsoon seasons in recent history. Persistent heavy rain has affected daily life across the financial capital, inundating roads, disrupting suburban railway services and causing delays to several flights. Reports of fallen trees and minor landslides have emerged from different parts of the city, while authorities have shut schools and colleges in vulnerable areas as a precaution.