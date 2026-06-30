Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain batters Northeast, floods hit Assam; rain alerts issued across 20 states, Delhi set for heat relief

· Heavy monsoon rains trigger flooding in Northeast, submerge Assam villages, disrupt life in Arunachal Pradesh, and damage roads and bridges severely.

· IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts across 20+ states, including Bihar, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and northeastern regions.

· Delhi-NCR expected to receive showers with gusty winds, bringing relief from intense heat and humidity though waterlogging likely in areas.

· Assam’s Dhemaji district floods affect nearly 16,000 people across 69 villages, forcing evacuations and ongoing relief and rescue operations.

· Monsoon advances rapidly across India, expected to reduce temperatures, support agriculture, but also raise risks of landslides and flooding.

The southwest monsoon has gathered momentum across India, bringing widespread rainfall and triggering flood-like conditions in parts of the Northeast. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected across more than 20 states over the next few days. While the rains have brought misery to flood-hit regions, they are also expected to provide much-needed relief from the intense heat in northern and northwestern India, including Delhi-NCR.

Flood situation worsens in the Northeast

Relentless rainfall on June 29 severely disrupted normal life across several northeastern states. Arunachal Pradesh witnessed widespread damage in at least 12 districts, where landslides, damaged roads and affected bridges hampered transportation and connectivity.