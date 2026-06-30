Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain batters Northeast, floods hit Assam; rain alerts issued across 20 states, Delhi set for heat relief

· Heavy monsoon rains trigger flooding in Northeast, submerge Assam villages, disrupt life in Arunachal Pradesh, and damage roads and bridges severely.
· IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts across 20+ states, including Bihar, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and northeastern regions.
· Delhi-NCR expected to receive showers with gusty winds, bringing relief from intense heat and humidity though waterlogging likely in areas.
· Assam’s Dhemaji district floods affect nearly 16,000 people across 69 villages, forcing evacuations and ongoing relief and rescue operations.
· Monsoon advances rapidly across India, expected to reduce temperatures, support agriculture, but also raise risks of landslides and flooding.
The southwest monsoon has gathered momentum across India, bringing widespread rainfall and triggering flood-like conditions in parts of the Northeast. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected across more than 20 states over the next few days. While the rains have brought misery to flood-hit regions, they are also expected to provide much-needed relief from the intense heat in northern and northwestern India, including Delhi-NCR.
Relentless rainfall on June 29 severely disrupted normal life across several northeastern states. Arunachal Pradesh witnessed widespread damage in at least 12 districts, where landslides, damaged roads and affected bridges hampered transportation and connectivity.
In neighbouring Assam, the flood situation worsened in Dhemaji district, where overflowing rivers inundated 69 villages and affected nearly 16,000 residents. Water entered several low-lying areas, forcing authorities to shift families to safer locations. Relief and rescue operations are continuing as local administrations work to provide food, shelter and emergency assistance to displaced residents.
Officials have also warned that continued rainfall could further raise river levels, increasing the risk of flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.
The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. These regions are likely to receive very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm within 24 hours.
A Yellow Alert has been issued for Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, South Interior Karnataka and Vidarbha, where heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is expected.
The weather department has cautioned that prolonged rainfall may lead to waterlogging in urban areas, overflowing rivers and localized landslides in hilly terrain.
After weeks of oppressive heat and humidity, Delhi-NCR is expected to receive widespread showers accompanied by gusty winds on Tuesday. Cloudy skies have already covered much of the region, and rainfall is likely to bring considerable relief to residents struggling with soaring temperatures.
The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to remain around 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover near 29 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are likely to remain high at around 60 percent. However, civic authorities have warned that heavy showers could lead to waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of the city.
Apart from rainfall, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph across Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. Similar weather conditions are expected over Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep.
The southwest monsoon continues to advance rapidly and is expected to cover additional parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and southeastern Rajasthan within the next two to five days. The advancing monsoon is expected to improve agricultural prospects while reducing temperatures across large parts of the country.
The IMD has also advised fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal, the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining coastal waters, where wind speeds may reach between 40 and 60 kmph. Rough sea conditions are expected to persist until weather conditions improve.
The weather department has forecast a gradual fall in maximum temperatures across northwest India by 4 July, with a decline of up to five degrees Celsius. Maharashtra is also expected to witness a temperature drop of three to four degrees by 3 July, while Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are likely to experience a gradual cooling trend.
On June 29, Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 45.1 degrees Celsius, while Koraput in Odisha registered the lowest minimum temperature among the plains at 19.8 degrees Celsius. Despite the arrival of monsoon rains, isolated parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi may continue to experience heatwave conditions on June 30, prompting authorities to urge residents to remain alert to both heavy rainfall and extreme heat.