Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain forecast for Northeast and South India as monsoon withdrawal continues

Summary
Heavy rain is expected across Northeast India, with Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura facing yellow alerts and thunderstorms.
Southern states may receive heavy showers, strong winds and thunderstorms, particularly across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and interior Karnataka.
The Myanmar weather system has weakened into a low-pressure area and is expected to weaken further during the next 24 hours.
Rough seas are forecast across the Bay of Bengal, with winds potentially reaching 65 kilometres per hour near affected coastal areas.
Monsoon withdrawal continues across India, while Rajasthan remains hot, with Phalodi recording a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.
A weather system that developed near the Myanmar coast and the adjoining Bay of Bengal has weakened, but it continues to influence weather conditions across parts of Northeast and southern India. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area by 5:30 am on September 30.
The system was located over northern Myanmar, adjoining southeast Bangladesh, Mizoram and the northeastern Bay of Bengal. The weather department expects it to move north-northwestwards during the next 24 hours, towards Mizoram, Tripura and southeast Bangladesh. It is likely to weaken further as it moves inland.
The weakening system is expected to keep weather conditions active across several northeastern states. Assam and Meghalaya, along with Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, may receive heavy rainfall at isolated locations.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for these areas, where rainfall between 64.5 and 115.5 millimetres is possible. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in several places. The threat of lightning is particularly significant in areas where thunderstorms develop rapidly.
Mizoram and Tripura are likely to remain under the influence of the weather system as it moves north-northwestwards. Residents have been advised to remain alert to local weather warnings and avoid exposed locations during thunderstorms.
Rainfall activity is also expected to increase across several parts of southern India. Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, as well as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, may experience heavy rain at some locations. The IMD has issued yellow alerts for these areas, with rainfall totals of 64.5 to 115.5 millimetres possible.
Strong winds accompanied by thunderstorms are also likely. Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may experience gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and interior Karnataka could see winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, accompanied by thunder and lightning.
Parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh may also experience thunderstorms and strong surface winds during the period.
Marine conditions are expected to remain unsettled over parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. Winds over the northern Andaman Sea and near the southern Myanmar coast could reach 45 to 55 kilometres per hour, with gusts potentially increasing to around 65 kilometres per hour.
Winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour are also possible over parts of the southern Andaman Sea, western Myanmar coast and southeastern Bay of Bengal. Fishermen, sailors and small boat operators have therefore been advised to exercise extreme caution and avoid venturing into areas affected by rough conditions.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is continuing its withdrawal from the country. The withdrawal line has advanced through Gurdaspur, Chandigarh, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Dholpur, Udaipur, Deesa and Naliya, extending towards the Arabian Sea near Gujarat.
A western disturbance is also active over northern Haryana and adjoining areas and may influence weather conditions across parts of northwest India.
Despite widespread rainfall activity elsewhere, temperatures remain high in parts of western India. Rajasthan's Phalodi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius on September 29, the highest maximum temperature recorded over the plains that day.
Meanwhile, several areas of Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and coastal Andhra Pradesh recorded maximum temperatures more than 5.1 degrees Celsius above normal. Night temperatures were also considerably above normal in some regions.
Authorities have advised residents to remain indoors or seek safe shelter during thunderstorms and lightning. People should avoid standing under trees, near electricity poles or in open areas during severe weather.
Farmers should protect harvested crops, arrange safe storage and ensure adequate drainage in fields. Fishermen and sailors should avoid entering rough waters in the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.
Overall, the next 24 hours are expected to bring active weather across Northeast and southern India, while the Myanmar-origin weather system continues to weaken and the southwest monsoon steadily withdraws from the country.