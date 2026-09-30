Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain forecast for Northeast and South India as monsoon withdrawal continues

A weather system that developed near the Myanmar coast and the adjoining Bay of Bengal has weakened, but it continues to influence weather conditions across parts of Northeast and southern India. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area by 5:30 am on September 30.

The system was located over northern Myanmar, adjoining southeast Bangladesh, Mizoram and the northeastern Bay of Bengal. The weather department expects it to move north-northwestwards during the next 24 hours, towards Mizoram, Tripura and southeast Bangladesh. It is likely to weaken further as it moves inland.

Heavy rain expected in Northeast

The weakening system is expected to keep weather conditions active across several northeastern states. Assam and Meghalaya, along with Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, may receive heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for these areas, where rainfall between 64.5 and 115.5 millimetres is possible. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in several places. The threat of lightning is particularly significant in areas where thunderstorms develop rapidly.