Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain forecast from Uttarakhand to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Sikkim; check your city’s weather outlook

As the second week of October begins, India is witnessing a strikingly diverse weather pattern, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and an early hint of winter affecting different regions. While several states in the south, east and northeast are bracing for intense rainfall, the Himalayan region is preparing for rain and the first significant snowfall of the season at higher elevations. At the same time, temperatures are beginning to fall during the mornings and nights across parts of north India, although daytime heat remains firmly in place.

The India Meteorological Department has attributed the changing conditions to a combination of atmospheric systems, including an active western disturbance over the northern part of the country and a cyclonic circulation influencing weather over other regions.

Delhi enjoys cooler mornings but warm afternoons

Delhi-NCR is experiencing the familiar transition-season contrast: cooler mornings and nights followed by relatively hot afternoons. On Thursday, October 8, the national capital is expected to remain partly cloudy, with the maximum temperature hovering around 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 24 degrees.

Southeasterly winds of around 10 to 15 kilometres per hour are likely to provide some relief during the day. However, the heat is not expected to disappear immediately. Isolated parts of Delhi-NCR could also receive showers accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The gradual fall in nighttime and morning temperatures suggests that winter is approaching, although residents may have to wait a little longer before the familiar October chill becomes widespread.

Western Disturbance brings rain and snow to the hills

The western disturbance remains active in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere, bringing a significant change to weather conditions across the western Himalayas. Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir are likely to experience rain, while snowfall is possible over higher reaches.

Several districts of Uttarakhand, including Chamoli, Bageshwar, Haridwar, Nainital, Champawat, Tehri Garhwal and Pauri Garhwal, are expected to receive heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has been issued, with rainfall in some areas potentially reaching 64.5 to 115.5 millimetres.

Himachal Pradesh is also likely to witness rain across several districts, including Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi, Kangra, Una, Chamba and Solan. Higher elevations may receive snowfall, while strong winds could reach speeds of 55 to 60 kilometres per hour.

Jammu and Kashmir is expected to see a similar spell of unsettled weather, with rain and gusty winds affecting several districts.

Thunderstorms threaten the Northern plains

The unsettled conditions will not remain confined to the mountains. Punjab could experience thunderstorms, lightning and winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. Similar conditions are possible in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities have urged people to exercise caution during thunderstorms, particularly in open areas, as lightning and sudden gusts can pose serious risks.

Heavy rain expected from Kerala to Sikkim

The southern and eastern parts of the country are also facing an active spell of weather. Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, West Bengal and Sikkim, where yellow alerts have been issued.