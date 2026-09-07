Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain likely across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Eastern-Northeastern states; hot & humid conditions expected in Southern India

Summary
Heavy rain alert: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and northeastern states face heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and possible waterlogging over the next 24 hours.
Low-pressure impact: A low-pressure system over central Uttar Pradesh is expected to move east-northeastward, intensifying rainfall across eastern regions.
Delhi weather: Delhi-NCR may witness cloudy skies, moderate showers, thunderstorms and lightning, with temperatures hovering around 35 degrees Celsius.
Strong winds: Andhra Pradesh could experience winds reaching 50 kmph, while several eastern and northeastern states may face gusty conditions.
Southern heat: Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe are likely to remain hot and humid despite ongoing monsoon activity.
The monsoon remained active across several parts of India on Monday, September 7, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, the northeastern states and parts of eastern India. A low-pressure area over central Uttar Pradesh is expected to move east-northeastward during the next 24 hours, potentially triggering widespread showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds across neighbouring regions.
The weather system, combined with an active monsoon trough and western disturbances, is likely to keep atmospheric conditions unsettled over northern and eastern India. Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert, particularly in places prone to waterlogging, flash floods and landslides.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim. Some areas could receive between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain.
Mountainous districts face additional risks as intense rainfall can rapidly raise water levels in rivers and streams. Landslides and disruptions to road connectivity are also possible in vulnerable areas of Uttarakhand and the northeastern states.
Uttar Pradesh is likely to remain one of the main centres of weather activity. Rainfall has already been significant in western parts of the state, with Bareilly recording an exceptionally high 320 mm during the past 24 hours. Further rain could aggravate waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupt transport.
The national capital and surrounding areas are also likely to experience changing weather conditions. Although sunshine was visible in parts of Delhi-NCR during the morning, the sky is expected to become predominantly cloudy through the day.
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in several areas, with isolated spells of heavier rain accompanied by lightning and thunder. Rainfall may weaken after the afternoon but could continue intermittently into the evening. Delhi is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum of about 25 degrees Celsius.
Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in several states. Parts of Andhra Pradesh could experience winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph along with lightning. Winds of 30 to 40 kmph are possible in Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.
Lightning and thunderstorms are also likely in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, eastern Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha and other northeastern areas. Residents are advised to avoid open spaces, isolated trees and water bodies during thunderstorms.
While rain dominates the weather picture across the north and east, parts of southern India are likely to experience uncomfortable heat and humidity. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe may remain particularly warm and humid, with high moisture levels making conditions feel hotter than the actual temperature.
People in these areas are advised to remain hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and wear light, breathable clothing.
The unsettled weather has also prompted precautions for the farming community. Farmers should prevent water from accumulating in fields and temporarily suspend irrigation, fertiliser application and pesticide spraying during periods of heavy rain. Harvested crops, farm equipment and livestock should be moved to safe, sheltered locations wherever possible.
With multiple weather systems remaining active, rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to continue across several regions. Residents are advised to monitor the latest IMD warnings and follow instructions issued by local authorities as weather conditions evolve.