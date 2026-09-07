Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain likely across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Eastern-Northeastern states; hot & humid conditions expected in Southern India

The monsoon remained active across several parts of India on Monday, September 7, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, the northeastern states and parts of eastern India. A low-pressure area over central Uttar Pradesh is expected to move east-northeastward during the next 24 hours, potentially triggering widespread showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds across neighbouring regions.

The weather system, combined with an active monsoon trough and western disturbances, is likely to keep atmospheric conditions unsettled over northern and eastern India. Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert, particularly in places prone to waterlogging, flash floods and landslides.

Heavy rain alert for several states

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim. Some areas could receive between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain.

Mountainous districts face additional risks as intense rainfall can rapidly raise water levels in rivers and streams. Landslides and disruptions to road connectivity are also possible in vulnerable areas of Uttarakhand and the northeastern states.