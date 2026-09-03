Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain threatens Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal; flood risk rises

Summary
Madhya Pradesh faces extremely heavy rainfall, with red alerts issued as flooding, waterlogging and rising river levels threaten several districts.
Eastern Uttar Pradesh remains under orange alert, with intense rainfall potentially triggering flash floods across several districts during the next 24 hours.
West Bengal and Sikkim may receive very heavy rainfall, raising concerns over flooding, landslides and disruptions in mountainous and riverine areas.
Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh could witness heavy showers, while landslides and traffic disruptions remain possible in hilly regions.
Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are expected across several states, prompting authorities and residents to remain cautious during severe weather conditions.
Several parts of central, northern and eastern India are bracing for intense rainfall as multiple weather systems remain active across the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued on September 3, a low-pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions continues to influence weather conditions, bringing widespread rain, thunderstorms and the possibility of extremely heavy downpours.
The weather system is expected to move west-northwestwards during the next 24 hours. Its movement could intensify rainfall over southern Uttar Pradesh and northern Madhya Pradesh, with several areas likely to experience thunderstorms and spells of intense rain.
The monsoon trough is also active, extending across several parts of the country and passing through the centre of the low-pressure area before reaching Jharkhand and the coastal region near Digha. An active western disturbance is adding to the complex weather pattern, increasing the likelihood of unsettled conditions across northern and central India.
Eastern Madhya Pradesh remains the area of greatest concern. The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated locations potentially receiving more than 204.5 mm of rain. Red and orange alerts have been issued for different areas as the possibility of severe waterlogging and flooding increases.
Several locations have already recorded substantial rainfall. Satna received 90 mm, Jabalpur 70 mm and Sagar 60 mm during the preceding 24-hour period. Continued rainfall could push water levels higher in small rivers, streams and drains, particularly in low-lying areas.
Authorities and residents have been advised to closely monitor local weather conditions and move to safer locations if flooding begins.
Eastern Uttar Pradesh is also facing a significant weather threat. Districts including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Banda and Chitrakoot could receive between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rainfall.
The IMD has issued orange alerts for several areas and warned of flash-flood conditions during the next 24 hours. Persistent heavy rain could cause extensive waterlogging in fields, roads and residential areas. Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur in western Uttar Pradesh are also being watched for the possibility of sudden flooding.
Residents living near rivers, streams and vulnerable low-lying areas have been urged to exercise extreme caution.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across parts of Sikkim and sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Rainfall of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is possible in some locations, raising concerns in mountainous and river-adjacent areas.
The risk is particularly serious in hilly terrain, where intense rain can trigger landslides, disrupt roads and affect local transport. Kolkata's Alipore recorded 80 mm of rain during the past 24 hours, underlining the strength of the ongoing weather activity.
Rainfall is also expected over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and parts of western Uttar Pradesh. Yellow alerts have been issued for several areas, where 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain could occur.
In Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, heavy showers may lead to landslides, road disruptions and localized flooding. Commuters and travellers in vulnerable mountainous areas are advised to remain alert and avoid unnecessary journeys during periods of intense rainfall.
The unsettled weather is accompanied by a risk of lightning across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and western Uttar Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh may experience thunderstorms accompanied by winds reaching 40–50 kmph, while Telangana, interior Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh could see winds of 30–40 kmph.
Bihar and several northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are also expected to receive heavy rain in isolated areas.
With more rain expected, farmers have been advised to ensure proper drainage in fields and remove excess water from low-lying agricultural land. Irrigation should be suspended until conditions improve, while harvested crops and agricultural produce should be moved to safe, dry locations.
The coming 24 hours are likely to be crucial for parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Residents are advised to remain weather-aware, avoid flooded roads and waterways, and stay indoors or in safe shelters during thunderstorms and lightning.