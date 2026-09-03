Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain threatens Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal; flood risk rises

Several parts of central, northern and eastern India are bracing for intense rainfall as multiple weather systems remain active across the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued on September 3, a low-pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions continues to influence weather conditions, bringing widespread rain, thunderstorms and the possibility of extremely heavy downpours.

The weather system is expected to move west-northwestwards during the next 24 hours. Its movement could intensify rainfall over southern Uttar Pradesh and northern Madhya Pradesh, with several areas likely to experience thunderstorms and spells of intense rain.

The monsoon trough is also active, extending across several parts of the country and passing through the centre of the low-pressure area before reaching Jharkhand and the coastal region near Digha. An active western disturbance is adding to the complex weather pattern, increasing the likelihood of unsettled conditions across northern and central India.

Eastern Madhya Pradesh faces the greatest threat

Eastern Madhya Pradesh remains the area of greatest concern. The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated locations potentially receiving more than 204.5 mm of rain. Red and orange alerts have been issued for different areas as the possibility of severe waterlogging and flooding increases.