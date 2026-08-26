Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning alert issued across several states; people advised to stay vigilant

Summary
Heavy rain is expected across more than twelve states, with authorities urging residents to remain alert and take necessary precautions.
Madhya Pradesh faces a flash-flood threat, especially in low-lying areas, as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected during the next 24 hours.
Delhi-NCR may witness cloudy skies and light rain, while temperatures could reach 34 degrees Celsius amid continued humid weather conditions.
Strong winds, thunderstorms and lightning are likely across several southern, eastern and northeastern states, creating risks for people outdoors.
Farmers are advised to ensure proper drainage, protect ready crops, secure livestock and avoid fieldwork during thunderstorms and lightning.
Several parts of India are bracing for another spell of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning as the monsoon remains active across large parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in more than a dozen states, warning residents to remain cautious as multiple weather systems continue to influence conditions.
According to the weather bulletin issued on August 26, a low-pressure area that had been centred over western Jharkhand and neighbouring regions has shifted towards northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas. The system is expected to move west-northwestwards during the next 24 hours, potentially sustaining rain and thunderstorms across Madhya Pradesh and surrounding states.
Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, eastern Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Rainfall in these areas could reach between 64.5 to 115.5 millimetres, prompting authorities and residents to remain alert.
The weather situation is also being influenced by a western disturbance at higher levels over northern India. Its interaction with the prevailing monsoon conditions could produce cloud cover, rain and thunderstorms over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and nearby mountainous areas.
Delhi-NCR is expected to remain partly cloudy on Wednesday, with a possibility of light rain, particularly from the morning to afternoon hours. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could hover near 27 degrees.
Despite the possibility of rain, residents may continue to experience considerable humidity. The monsoon has weakened over the national capital, reducing the likelihood of very heavy rainfall, although intermittent showers remain possible.
Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds are expected across several southern and eastern regions. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may experience winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour during thunderstorms.
Winds of around 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms, are also possible over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, eastern Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and West Bengal and Sikkim.
The IMD has separately warned of lightning and thunderstorm activity in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Uttarakhand. Residents are advised to avoid open areas and stay away from trees and electricity poles during lightning activity.
The most serious concern is emerging in eastern Madhya Pradesh, where several districts face a risk of sudden flooding over the next 24 hours. Anuppur, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Dindori, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Sidhi, Singrauli and Umaria could experience waterlogging and rapid rises in water levels, particularly in low-lying areas.
Residents should avoid entering fast-moving water and should never attempt to cross flooded roads, bridges or streams during intense rainfall. Such conditions can become dangerous within minutes, particularly in rural and hilly areas.
The weather department has also advised farmers to take preventive measures. Proper drainage should be maintained in fields, while unnecessary irrigation should be avoided during periods of expected heavy rain. Harvested or ready-to-harvest crops should be moved to safe, elevated locations wherever possible.
Seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and agricultural equipment should be protected from rain. Farmers are also advised to secure crops against strong winds and avoid working in fields during thunderstorms or lightning. Livestock should be moved to sheltered and safer locations.
Several locations recorded substantial rainfall during the preceding 24-hour period. Chandigarh and Cherrapunji received around 60 millimetres each, while Bhubaneswar recorded about 50 millimetres.
Temperature patterns have also remained unusual in several regions. Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded the country's highest maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius on August 25, while Haflong in Assam recorded a minimum temperature of 17.5 degrees.
With monsoon systems remaining active, residents across affected states are advised to monitor local weather updates and exercise caution over the next 24 hours. Avoiding unnecessary travel during intense rainfall and taking immediate precautions in flood-prone areas could significantly reduce weather-related risks.