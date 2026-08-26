Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning alert issued across several states; people advised to stay vigilant

Several parts of India are bracing for another spell of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning as the monsoon remains active across large parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in more than a dozen states, warning residents to remain cautious as multiple weather systems continue to influence conditions.

According to the weather bulletin issued on August 26, a low-pressure area that had been centred over western Jharkhand and neighbouring regions has shifted towards northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas. The system is expected to move west-northwestwards during the next 24 hours, potentially sustaining rain and thunderstorms across Madhya Pradesh and surrounding states.

Heavy rain forecast in several states

Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, eastern Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Rainfall in these areas could reach between 64.5 to 115.5 millimetres, prompting authorities and residents to remain alert.

The weather situation is also being influenced by a western disturbance at higher levels over northern India. Its interaction with the prevailing monsoon conditions could produce cloud cover, rain and thunderstorms over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and nearby mountainous areas.

Delhi-NCR to see clouds and humidity

Delhi-NCR is expected to remain partly cloudy on Wednesday, with a possibility of light rain, particularly from the morning to afternoon hours. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could hover near 27 degrees.