Daily weather tracker: Heavy rainfall expected across more than 20 states; flash flood threat looms over Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh & Rajasthan

Large parts of India remained under the grip of an active monsoon on Friday, September 4, as very heavy rainfall threatened more than 20 states and raised concerns over flash floods, waterlogging, thunderstorms and strong winds.

According to the latest weather update issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday morning, a low-pressure area over northern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southern Uttar Pradesh is expected to remain nearly stationary for the next two days. The system is likely to trigger widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds across Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring regions.

The monsoon trough continues to remain active, extending from Bikaner and Sikar in Rajasthan through northern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southern Uttar Pradesh, before moving towards Daltonganj in Jharkhand, Berhampore in West Bengal and onward to Tripura.

Madhya Pradesh faces severe rainfall threat

Madhya Pradesh is expected to be among the worst-affected states on Friday, with an orange alert issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Rainfall between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is possible in isolated areas.

The northern and western districts face an increased risk of waterlogging and sudden flooding, particularly in low-lying areas and near rivers and streams. Residents have been advised to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel through vulnerable locations.

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan on alert

Heavy rainfall is also forecast over parts of Uttar Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan. Jhansi and Lalitpur in western Uttar Pradesh have been identified as areas where sudden flooding could occur following intense rainfall. Small rivers, streams and low-lying roads may rise rapidly.

In eastern Rajasthan, districts including Baran, Jhalawar, Bundi, Kota, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Karauli, Dholpur and Bharatpur are facing the possibility of rapidly rising water levels. Authorities have urged residents to monitor weather developments and stay away from flooded roads and vulnerable crossings.

Widespread rain across North and Northeast

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Punjab, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and western Uttar Pradesh.