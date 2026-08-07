Daily weather tracker: Heavy rainfall hits Delhi-NCR and several states; Orange alert issued for Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Odisha

Heavy monsoon rains hit several states, with orange alerts issued for Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to intense rainfall.
Delhi-NCR receives refreshing showers, reducing humidity, while thunderstorms and lightning warnings remain active across the capital region.
Uttarakhand faces rising landslide risks as continuous rainfall blocks roads and disrupts transportation in several mountainous districts.
Assam flood situation worsens, affecting thousands of people across multiple districts as rescue and relief operations continue.
IMD advises citizens and farmers to stay alert, avoid risky travel and prepare for ongoing heavy rainfall conditions nationwide.
The southwest monsoon has regained full strength across large parts of India, bringing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds to several regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for multiple states, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds. While the showers have brought much-needed relief from humid weather in Delhi-NCR, they have also heightened the risk of floods and landslides in vulnerable regions, particularly in the Northeast and the Himalayan states.
According to the IMD, the current spell of intense rainfall is being driven by a combination of active monsoon systems. The monsoon trough stretches from Ferozepur through Rohtak, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, Dehri, Jamshedpur and Contai before extending into the northeastern Bay of Bengal. An active western disturbance, along with cyclonic circulation over parts of southwest Uttar Pradesh, is further enhancing rainfall activity across the country. These weather systems are expected to keep monsoon conditions active over the coming days, leading to persistent showers across northern, eastern and southern India.
Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region woke up to light and moderate rainfall on Friday, bringing respite from oppressive humidity and making the weather noticeably pleasant. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and Gurugram, forecasting intermittent rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle near 27 degrees Celsius, offering relatively comfortable conditions compared to recent days.
The weather department has issued an orange alert for coastal Karnataka, eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Kerala, Odisha and parts of south interior Karnataka, where heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.5 mm and 204.4 mm is expected.
Meanwhile, yellow alerts remain in force for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and several other regions. These areas may receive rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm, along with thunderstorms, lightning and wind speeds reaching up to 50 kmph.
Continuous rainfall has significantly increased the risk of landslides and ground subsidence across Uttarakhand. The Meteorological Centre in Dehradun has issued a yellow alert for Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri, Rudraprayag and Bageshwar districts, warning of heavy rainfall and possible lightning. The prolonged wet spell has disrupted transportation, with 132 roads, including national and state highways, remaining closed due to landslides and debris. Rural areas have been particularly affected, making travel difficult and raising concerns about access to essential services.
Flood conditions continue to be alarming in Assam, where relentless rainfall has inundated large areas and disrupted normal life. According to the State Disaster Management Authority, two additional deaths were reported in Golaghat and Udalguri districts during the past 24 hours, taking this year's flood-related death toll to 97. More than 1.68 lakh people across 15 districts remain affected as rescue and relief operations continue. Authorities are closely monitoring river levels while providing assistance to displaced families in flood-hit regions.
The IMD has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain and to stay away from open spaces during thunderstorms and lightning. Travellers heading to hilly areas have been advised to monitor weather updates and avoid landslide-prone routes. Farmers have been encouraged to harvest mature crops promptly, ensure proper drainage in agricultural fields and postpone the application of fertilisers and pesticides until weather conditions improve. Livestock owners have also been advised to keep animals in safe, elevated shelters.
With the monsoon expected to remain active over the next few days, authorities have appealed to the public to follow official weather advisories, remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions to minimise risks associated with severe weather.