Daily weather tracker: Heavy rainfall hits Delhi-NCR and several states; Orange alert issued for Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Odisha

The southwest monsoon has regained full strength across large parts of India, bringing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds to several regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for multiple states, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds. While the showers have brought much-needed relief from humid weather in Delhi-NCR, they have also heightened the risk of floods and landslides in vulnerable regions, particularly in the Northeast and the Himalayan states.

Multiple weather systems fuel widespread rainfall

According to the IMD, the current spell of intense rainfall is being driven by a combination of active monsoon systems. The monsoon trough stretches from Ferozepur through Rohtak, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, Dehri, Jamshedpur and Contai before extending into the northeastern Bay of Bengal. An active western disturbance, along with cyclonic circulation over parts of southwest Uttar Pradesh, is further enhancing rainfall activity across the country. These weather systems are expected to keep monsoon conditions active over the coming days, leading to persistent showers across northern, eastern and southern India.

Delhi-NCR receives welcome relief

Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region woke up to light and moderate rainfall on Friday, bringing respite from oppressive humidity and making the weather noticeably pleasant. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and Gurugram, forecasting intermittent rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle near 27 degrees Celsius, offering relatively comfortable conditions compared to recent days.

Orange alert for heavy rainfall in several states

The weather department has issued an orange alert for coastal Karnataka, eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Kerala, Odisha and parts of south interior Karnataka, where heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.5 mm and 204.4 mm is expected.