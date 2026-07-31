Daily weather tracker: Heavy rains lash several states from North to South; Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra placed under Red alert

Active monsoon, a depression, and a western disturbance triggered widespread heavy rainfall, placing several states under weather alerts across India.

Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra remain under Red Alert as the IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall and possible flooding over 24 hours.

Landslides halted the Kedarnath Yatra in Uttarakhand, with 850 pilgrims sheltered safely while 91 roads remain blocked after heavy rain.

Delhi-NCR is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, bringing cooler temperatures, strong winds, and relief from persistent humidity and heat.

The IMD advised residents and farmers to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel, ensure field drainage, and follow official safety advisories closely.

A powerful combination of an active monsoon, a well-marked depression, and a western disturbance have placed large parts of India under the threat of intense rainfall, disrupting daily life from the Himalayan region to the southern states. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather system is expected to remain active over the next 24 to 48 hours, bringing heavy to extremely heavy rain across several states. Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra have been placed under a Red Alert, while multiple regions in northern, central, western, and southern India remain under Orange and Yellow Alerts.

The IMD stated that the depression, which formed over East Vidarbha and adjoining West-Central Chhattisgarh, has now moved towards Central Vidarbha and South Madhya Pradesh. Travelling west-northwest at around 15 kmph, the system is likely to intensify rainfall over central India as it progresses. Meteorologists have also attributed the widespread rainfall to an active monsoon trough and the influence of a western disturbance affecting northern India.

Uttarakhand faces landslides, Kedarnath yatra suspended

Among the worst-hit states is Uttarakhand, where relentless rainfall has triggered landslides and road blockages across several hill districts. The Kedarnath pilgrimage was temporarily suspended after landslides and falling boulders blocked the Kedarnath Highway between Sonprayag and Gaurikund. Authorities halted the movement of pilgrims as a precautionary measure, with nearly 850 devotees accommodated at safe locations. Around 600 pilgrims returning from Kedarnath were stopped en route, while another 250 were held back at Sonprayag until travel conditions improve.