Daily weather tracker: Heavy rains lash several states from North to South; Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra placed under Red alert

Active monsoon, a depression, and a western disturbance triggered widespread heavy rainfall, placing several states under weather alerts across India.
Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra remain under Red Alert as the IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall and possible flooding over 24 hours.
Landslides halted the Kedarnath Yatra in Uttarakhand, with 850 pilgrims sheltered safely while 91 roads remain blocked after heavy rain.
Delhi-NCR is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, bringing cooler temperatures, strong winds, and relief from persistent humidity and heat.
The IMD advised residents and farmers to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel, ensure field drainage, and follow official safety advisories closely.
A powerful combination of an active monsoon, a well-marked depression, and a western disturbance have placed large parts of India under the threat of intense rainfall, disrupting daily life from the Himalayan region to the southern states. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather system is expected to remain active over the next 24 to 48 hours, bringing heavy to extremely heavy rain across several states. Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra have been placed under a Red Alert, while multiple regions in northern, central, western, and southern India remain under Orange and Yellow Alerts.
The IMD stated that the depression, which formed over East Vidarbha and adjoining West-Central Chhattisgarh, has now moved towards Central Vidarbha and South Madhya Pradesh. Travelling west-northwest at around 15 kmph, the system is likely to intensify rainfall over central India as it progresses. Meteorologists have also attributed the widespread rainfall to an active monsoon trough and the influence of a western disturbance affecting northern India.
Among the worst-hit states is Uttarakhand, where relentless rainfall has triggered landslides and road blockages across several hill districts. The Kedarnath pilgrimage was temporarily suspended after landslides and falling boulders blocked the Kedarnath Highway between Sonprayag and Gaurikund. Authorities halted the movement of pilgrims as a precautionary measure, with nearly 850 devotees accommodated at safe locations. Around 600 pilgrims returning from Kedarnath were stopped en route, while another 250 were held back at Sonprayag until travel conditions improve.
The continuing downpour has disrupted transportation across the state, with reports indicating that 91 roads remain closed due to landslides and debris. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts, warning of further rain that could aggravate the situation.
The national capital and adjoining NCR region are also expected to witness a significant change in weather over the next two days. Cloudy skies, light to moderate showers, and isolated spells of heavy rainfall are forecast for July 31 and August 1. Gusty winds accompanying the rain are likely to provide relief from persistent humidity and lower daytime temperatures. The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to hover around 34°C, while the minimum is likely to remain near 29°C.
Apart from Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra, where extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm is expected in isolated places, the IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan and Goa, and Punjab. Yellow Alerts have also been issued for Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Vidarbha, Marathwada, West Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Sikkim, and parts of West Bengal.
The department has further warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–50 kmph across many of these regions. Residents have been advised to avoid open spaces during storms and remain updated with official weather advisories.
Despite the widespread monsoon activity, temperatures remain above normal in parts of western Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. On July 30, Jaisalmer recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 41.5°C, while Boudh in Odisha reported the lowest minimum temperature among the plains at 17.8°C.
The IMD has urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall, particularly in flood-prone and hilly areas vulnerable to landslides. Farmers have also been advised to ensure proper drainage in agricultural fields, postpone the application of fertilisers and pesticides, protect harvested crops, and keep livestock in secure shelters. With multiple weather systems expected to remain active, authorities have stressed that the coming two days will be crucial, making constant monitoring of weather updates and adherence to official advisories essential for public safety.