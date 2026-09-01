Daily weather tracker: Heavy rains trigger flash-flood alerts in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and several other states

A well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining regions is continuing to influence weather conditions across several parts of eastern, central and northern India, bringing the threat of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. According to the weather bulletin issued on September 1, the system is positioned over West Bengal and adjoining north coastal Odisha and is likely to move west-northwestwards during the next 24 hours.

The system is accompanied by an upper-air cyclonic circulation, while the monsoon trough remains active. The trough is extending from Amritsar through Chandigarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Patna towards the low-pressure area near West Bengal and north coastal Odisha before extending into the east-central Bay of Bengal.

Chhattisgarh faces severe flood threat

Chhattisgarh is among the states facing the most serious weather threat. The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated areas likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm.

Several districts, including Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, Balrampur, Korea, Surguja, Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, Surajpur, Raigarh, Korba, Jashpur, Baloda Bazar and Raipur, face the possibility of sudden flooding during the next 24 hours. Authorities and residents have been urged to remain vigilant as intense rainfall over a short period could rapidly raise water levels in rivers, streams and low-lying areas.

North Odisha under close watch

Odisha is also expected to experience widespread heavy rainfall, with some locations likely to record very heavy precipitation. Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph are also possible.

The districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Sambalpur are being closely monitored because of the heightened risk of flash floods. Authorities in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain prepared for rapidly changing conditions, particularly in locations near rivers, streams and poorly drained urban and rural areas.

Rain warning across Eastern and Northern India

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of the northeastern states, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. These regions may receive between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rain in isolated locations.

The weather department has also warned of heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, West Bengal, Sikkim and western Uttar Pradesh. Localised waterlogging and flash flooding cannot be ruled out.

In the Himalayan region, intense rainfall could cause sudden rises in river and stream levels. Landslides, falling debris and temporary disruption of roads are additional concerns, particularly in vulnerable mountain districts.

Farmers advised to protect crops

The continuing rainfall has prompted authorities to advise farmers to ensure proper drainage in agricultural fields and avoid unnecessary irrigation. Crops ready for harvesting should be moved to safe and dry locations wherever possible.

Farmers have also been advised to avoid working in open fields during thunderstorms, lightning or strong winds. The application of fertilisers and pesticides should preferably be postponed until rainfall subsides and field conditions improve.

Temperature contrasts across the country

Despite widespread rain, several regions have experienced unusually high temperatures. Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal recorded maximum temperatures 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. Madurai recorded the highest maximum temperature in the plains on August 31, at 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures were significantly above normal in parts of Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, western Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra-Kutch. Haflong in Assam recorded the lowest minimum temperature among the reported locations, at 17.5 degrees Celsius.

Vigilance urged as system moves inland

The next 24 hours are expected to remain critical for Chhattisgarh and northern Odisha as the low-pressure system advances inland. Residents in vulnerable areas should closely monitor official weather advisories and avoid flooded roads, low-lying areas and swollen waterways.

With heavy rainfall, strong winds and lightning expected across several regions, timely precautions and close coordination between authorities and communities will be crucial in reducing the risk to lives, property and crops.