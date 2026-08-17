Daily weather tracker: Heavy rains trigger red alert in Bengal and Odisha; Delhi-NCR among 18 States under weather warning

West Bengal and Odisha face red alert as depression intensifies, bringing extremely heavy rain, strong winds and flooding risks nationwide.
Delhi-NCR remains under yellow alert with heavy showers, waterlogging, traffic disruption and temperatures near 35°C expected during Monday widely.
Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir receive orange alerts amid heavy rainfall, landslide threats, lightning and powerful winds today.
Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh may witness heavy to very heavy rain as depression moves inland westward.
Farmers advised to drain fields, protect harvested crops, avoid spraying chemicals during rain and keep livestock in safe shelters safely.
The monsoon remained vigorous across large parts of India on Monday, August 17, as a depression over the northwestern Bay of Bengal raised the threat of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of West Bengal and Odisha, while orange and yellow alerts remain in force across more than 18 states.
The weather system, which developed from a low-pressure area near the northwestern Bay of Bengal and the coasts of West Bengal and north Odisha, intensified into a depression by 5.30am on Monday. The system was located near the coastal areas of West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh and is expected to move northwestwards during the next 24 hours.
According to the forecast, the depression is likely to travel across Gangetic West Bengal towards Jharkhand, increasing rainfall activity over eastern India. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds may accompany the rainfall in several areas.
West Bengal and Odisha are expected to witness the most intense weather conditions. Gangetic West Bengal and several parts of Odisha may receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, with isolated areas potentially recording more than 204.5mm of rain.
The persistent downpour could lead to waterlogging, disruption of road and rail services and localized flooding, particularly in low-lying areas. Authorities and residents have been advised to remain alert as the weather system moves inland towards Jharkhand.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. These regions could receive between 115.6mm and 204.4mm of rain in some locations.
Delhi and the National Capital Region are also expected to experience a wet Monday, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for the capital. The city is likely to remain cloudy, with spells of heavy rain and a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to remain near 26 degrees Celsius.
Southeasterly winds of 15 to 20 kilometres per hour may prevail during the day before weakening in the evening. Heavy showers could result in waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of the capital. Commuters have therefore been advised to check weather conditions before setting out.
The weather threat is particularly significant in the Himalayan region. Several districts of Uttarakhand, including Haridwar, Rishikesh, Almora, Nainital, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Tehri Garhwal and Champawat, are under an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Some locations could receive between 115.6mm and 204.5mm of rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and winds reaching around 60 kilometres per hour. Such conditions raise the risk of landslides, road closures and sudden rises in rivers and streams.
Parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Mandi, Solan, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kangra, Sirmaur and Hamirpur, are also under an orange alert. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad face similar warnings, with lightning and strong winds adding to the risks.
The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. These areas have been placed under yellow alerts, with rainfall of 64.5mm to 115.5mm possible in isolated locations.
Meanwhile, temperatures in several regions have remained above normal despite the active monsoon. Parts of Assam and Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and north interior Karnataka have recorded maximum temperatures more than five degrees Celsius above normal.
With widespread rainfall forecast, authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather. People should stay away from flooded roads, rivers and streams and avoid standing beneath trees or near electricity poles during thunderstorms.
Farmers have also been advised to ensure proper drainage in fields, avoid irrigation where adequate moisture is already present and postpone the application of fertilizers and pesticides during rainfall. Harvested crops, fodder and grain should be moved to dry, secure locations.
As the depression advances inland, weather conditions across eastern, northern and central India are expected to remain unsettled. Residents should closely monitor official forecasts and local administrative advisories as the monsoon system continues to influence weather across the country.