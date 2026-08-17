Daily weather tracker: Heavy rains trigger red alert in Bengal and Odisha; Delhi-NCR among 18 States under weather warning

The monsoon remained vigorous across large parts of India on Monday, August 17, as a depression over the northwestern Bay of Bengal raised the threat of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of West Bengal and Odisha, while orange and yellow alerts remain in force across more than 18 states.

The weather system, which developed from a low-pressure area near the northwestern Bay of Bengal and the coasts of West Bengal and north Odisha, intensified into a depression by 5.30am on Monday. The system was located near the coastal areas of West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh and is expected to move northwestwards during the next 24 hours.

According to the forecast, the depression is likely to travel across Gangetic West Bengal towards Jharkhand, increasing rainfall activity over eastern India. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds may accompany the rainfall in several areas.

Bengal and Odisha race the worst conditions

West Bengal and Odisha are expected to witness the most intense weather conditions. Gangetic West Bengal and several parts of Odisha may receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, with isolated areas potentially recording more than 204.5mm of rain.

The persistent downpour could lead to waterlogging, disruption of road and rail services and localized flooding, particularly in low-lying areas. Authorities and residents have been advised to remain alert as the weather system moves inland towards Jharkhand.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. These regions could receive between 115.6mm and 204.4mm of rain in some locations.

Delhi-NCR under Yellow alert

Delhi and the National Capital Region are also expected to experience a wet Monday, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for the capital. The city is likely to remain cloudy, with spells of heavy rain and a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to remain near 26 degrees Celsius.