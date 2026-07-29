Daily weather tracker: Heavy to extremely heavy rains, lightning and strong winds trigger alerts across several states

Deep depression over Odisha moves westward, intensifying rainfall across multiple states with heavy showers, thunderstorms, strong winds and widespread weather alerts.
Red alert issued for Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha as extremely heavy rainfall threatens flooding, disruptions and emergency situations in affected regions.
Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh placed under orange alert amid forecasts of heavy rain, gusty winds, waterlogging and landslide risks.
IMD warns fishermen against venturing into rough seas while advising farmers to protect crops, manage drainage and follow safety precautions.
Active monsoon systems bring intense rainfall across India, with authorities urging public vigilance against lightning, floods, landslides and hazardous weather conditions.
The southwest monsoon continued to remain highly active across India on Wednesday, with several states witnessing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple alerts as a deep depression over northern interior Odisha, adjoining Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh moves westward, bringing intense weather conditions across central, northern, eastern and northeastern parts of the country.
According to the IMD bulletin issued on July 29, 2026, the weather system is expected to move further across northern Odisha, southern Jharkhand and northern Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours. The active monsoon trough, along with other atmospheric conditions, is supporting widespread rainfall over several regions.
The monsoon trough currently extends through areas including Anupgarh, Pilani, Hamirpur and Daltonganj before reaching the deep depression over Odisha and adjoining Jharkhand. It then continues towards Balasore and the northeast Bay of Bengal, resulting in enhanced rainfall activity.
Central India is likely to experience the most intense rainfall during this period. The IMD has issued a red alert for Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy showers. Some areas may receive more than 204.5 mm of rain, raising concerns over flooding, waterlogging and disruption of normal life.
Several other states, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, western Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are under an orange alert due to the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. These regions may record rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in some locations.
Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa, where heavy rainfall is expected.
The weather pattern is expected to change significantly in Delhi-NCR, where the IMD has issued an orange alert. The national capital and neighbouring areas may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.
Authorities have warned that intense showers could lead to waterlogging, traffic congestion and temporary disruption in daily activities. Strong winds reaching speeds of 65 to 70 kilometres per hour are also likely in some areas.
Residents have been advised to remain cautious during severe weather, avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated with official weather information.
The combination of an active monsoon system and a western disturbance has increased rainfall activity across the Himalayan region. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are under special watch, with several districts placed under orange alert.
In Uttarakhand, districts including Nainital, Haridwar, Chamoli, Almora, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag and Pauri Garhwal may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. Himachal Pradesh districts such as Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Kullu, Chamba, Solan, Bilaspur and Sirmaur are also likely to receive significant rainfall.
Authorities have warned of possible landslides, road blockages and sudden rises in water levels in hilly areas. Jammu and Kashmir has also been placed under a weather alert, with several districts facing the possibility of heavy rain and landslides.
The IMD has cautioned that thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds may affect parts of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Kerala and Odisha may also witness lightning activity.
People have been advised to stay away from open fields, isolated trees and electric poles during thunderstorms to reduce the risk of accidents.
Due to the deep depression, rough sea conditions are expected over the northwest Bay of Bengal and coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal and northern Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, while those already offshore have been urged to return safely.
The weather department has advised farmers to ensure proper drainage in fields, protect ready-to-harvest crops and avoid spraying fertilisers or pesticides during rainfall. Support should be provided to tall crops such as banana and maize to protect them from strong winds.
With several weather systems remaining active, the next 24 hours are considered crucial for many states. Authorities have urged people to follow safety guidelines, avoid rumours and remain alert as heavy rainfall may increase the risk of flooding, landslides and other weather-related challenges.