Daily weather tracker: Heavy to extremely heavy rains, lightning and strong winds trigger alerts across several states

The monsoon trough currently extends through areas including Anupgarh, Pilani, Hamirpur and Daltonganj before reaching the deep depression over Odisha and adjoining Jharkhand. It then continues towards Balasore and the northeast Bay of Bengal, resulting in enhanced rainfall activity.

Red alert in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha

Central India is likely to experience the most intense rainfall during this period. The IMD has issued a red alert for Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy showers. Some areas may receive more than 204.5 mm of rain, raising concerns over flooding, waterlogging and disruption of normal life.

Several other states, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, western Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are under an orange alert due to the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. These regions may record rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in some locations.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa, where heavy rainfall is expected.

Delhi-NCR braces for heavy showers and strong winds

The weather pattern is expected to change significantly in Delhi-NCR, where the IMD has issued an orange alert. The national capital and neighbouring areas may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Authorities have warned that intense showers could lead to waterlogging, traffic congestion and temporary disruption in daily activities. Strong winds reaching speeds of 65 to 70 kilometres per hour are also likely in some areas.