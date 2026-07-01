Daily weather tracker: July 2026 forecast signals below-normal rainfall and higher temperatures across India

· IMD forecasts below-normal rainfall across most of India in July 2026, raising concerns over agriculture, water resources and reservoir levels.

· Above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures are likely across most regions, increasing humidity, heat stress and pressure on electricity demand.

· Uneven monsoon expected, with northwest, northeast and parts of east-central India likely to receive normal or above-normal rainfall.

· Weak El Nino conditions may strengthen during the monsoon, while the Indian Ocean Dipole is expected to remain neutral throughout.

· IMD advises timely water conservation, efficient resource management and weather-based agricultural planning to reduce risks from weak monsoon conditions.

India may witness a challenging July this year as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected below-normal rainfall across much of the country, raising fresh concerns for agriculture, water resources, and overall economic activity. According to the department’s latest monthly forecast, the average rainfall during July 2026 is expected to remain below the Long Period Average (LPA), while both maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to stay above normal in most regions. The outlook suggests that the southwest monsoon could weaken during one of its most crucial months, increasing the possibility of heat, humidity, and water stress across several states.

The IMD has estimated that nationwide rainfall during July is likely to remain below 94 per cent of the Long Period Average. Based on rainfall records from 1971 to 2020, the average precipitation for the month stands at 280.4 mm. While this projection indicates an overall shortfall, the department has clarified that not all regions will experience similar conditions. Parts of northwest India, the northeastern states, east-central India, and sections of the eastern peninsular region are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall. However, the majority of the country is likely to record below-normal precipitation, making rainfall distribution highly uneven.

Agriculture and water resources face increased pressure

The forecast has intensified concerns among farmers, as July is one of the most critical months for sowing and early crop establishment during the Kharif season. Reduced rainfall could affect soil moisture, delay agricultural operations, and increase dependence on irrigation, particularly in rain-fed farming regions. Lower rainfall may also reduce inflows into reservoirs, affecting irrigation supplies and limiting water availability for both agriculture and domestic use.