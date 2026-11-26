Temperatures have dropped below freezing in parts of Kashmir, while fog is expected across several northern and north-eastern states, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) bulletin issued on November 26, 2026.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in parts of southern India, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds also forecast.

A western disturbance over northern India and multiple cyclonic circulations are influencing weather conditions across the country, the IMD said.

Kashmir records sub-zero temperatures

Pahalgam in Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of -3.6°C, while Srinagar recorded -1.9°C and Gulmarg 0°C.

Temperatures have also fallen across Himachal Pradesh, with dense fog forecast in parts of Mandi and Hamirpur districts. Uttarakhand is expected to remain largely dry.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 28°C on 25 November, 1.3°C above normal, while the minimum settled at 10°C, 1.3°C below normal.

The national capital and surrounding areas are expected to experience largely clear skies over the next three days, with morning mist and light to moderate fog.

Shallow to dense fog is forecast across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during morning and night hours from 26 to 28 November. Uttar Pradesh is expected to remain largely dry.

Heavy rain alert for southern India

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall of 64.5-115.5mm in Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 26 November.

A cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep and an easterly trough extending from the Gulf of Mannar towards the south-west Bay of Bengal are among the weather systems influencing rainfall activity.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 km/h are likely in Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas.

Andhra Pradesh and Kerala could experience thunderstorms with winds of 30–40km/h, while lightning is forecast over parts of interior Karnataka.

Dense fog forecast in north-eastern India

Dense fog is likely at isolated locations across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and the eastern state of Odisha, potentially reducing morning visibility.

Western and central India are expected to remain largely dry, with no significant weather changes forecast over the coming week.

Minimum temperatures below normal

Minimum temperatures in parts of Madhya Pradesh and coastal Karnataka were more than 5°C below normal, according to the IMD.

Similar departures were recorded in parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, western Rajasthan and Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions.

On 25 November, Kochi in Kerala recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 36.7°C, while Mandi in Himachal Pradesh recorded a minimum of 4.9°C.