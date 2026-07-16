Daily weather tracker: Low-pressure intensifies; heavy rain alert in over 15 states, heatwave grips south while hot & humid conditions persist across North India

Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal strengthens, triggering heavy rainfall alerts across Odisha, eastern states, while northern regions continue facing heat and humidity.
Odisha receives red alert as extremely heavy rains threaten flooding, waterlogging and disruptions across vulnerable districts amid intensifying monsoon activity.
Delhi-NCR and northwest India witness weakened monsoon conditions, with persistent humid weather and temperatures remaining above normal for several days.
Southern states including Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu face heatwave conditions, while thunderstorms and strong winds affect multiple regions nationwide.
IMD warns of widespread rainfall, lightning, rough seas and agricultural challenges as contrasting weather patterns dominate across India’s diverse regions.
A strengthening low-pressure area over the northwestern Bay of Bengal is set to reshape weather conditions across large parts of India, bringing widespread rainfall to eastern and northeastern states while leaving much of northwestern India under persistent heat and humidity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the system is likely to intensify further over the next 12 hours, raising concerns about extremely heavy rainfall, localised flooding, and weather-related disruptions in several states.
The evolving weather pattern highlights the uneven progress of the southwest monsoon, which remains active over eastern India but has weakened considerably across the northern plains, creating contrasting conditions across the country.
Odisha is expected to bear the brunt of the developing weather system. The IMD has issued a red alert for several districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall that could exceed 204.5 mm in isolated locations. Authorities have cautioned that continuous downpours may trigger waterlogging in urban areas, swelling of rivers and streams, and localised flooding in low-lying regions.
Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and remain alert to official advisories as emergency response agencies prepare for potential weather-related incidents. The strengthening low-pressure system is expected to maintain intense rainfall activity across the state over the coming days.
The impact of the weather system will extend well beyond Odisha. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over parts of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Arunachal Pradesh, where orange alerts have been issued. Rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is likely in isolated areas.
Yellow alerts have also been issued for Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Sikkim, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. These regions are expected to witness spells of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
In the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, rainfall activity is expected to intensify after several days of warm and humid conditions. Districts including Dehradun, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Champawat, and Bageshwar may receive heavy showers, increasing the risk of landslides and temporary road closures in vulnerable hill areas.
While eastern India prepares for heavy rainfall, the monsoon has lost momentum over northwestern parts of the country. According to meteorologists, moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are currently confined to eastern regions, limiting rainfall over Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh, and adjoining areas.
As a result, these regions are likely to continue experiencing hot and humid weather over the next few days. Delhi is expected to record maximum temperatures between 37°C and 39°C, with only partly cloudy skies offering little respite from uncomfortable conditions. High humidity levels are expected to make the weather feel even more oppressive.
Even as heavy rain affects eastern India, heatwave conditions are forecast to persist over parts of southern India. The IMD has warned that isolated areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may experience heatwave conditions during the day.
Warm and humid weather is also expected across coastal Karnataka, Telangana, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have advised vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions, to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and remain adequately hydrated.
Apart from heavy rainfall, several states are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph. Lightning activity is expected over parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal.
Sea conditions over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are also expected to remain rough, with wind speeds of up to 65 kmph in some areas. Fishermen have been strongly advised not to venture into the sea until conditions improve.
Despite rainfall in several regions, temperatures remain significantly above normal in many parts of the country. Haryana's Bhiwani recorded the highest maximum temperature among the plains at 42.5°C, underscoring the sharp contrast between rain-soaked eastern states and the heat-affected northern and southern regions.
The IMD has also advised farmers to ensure proper drainage in waterlogged fields, protect harvested crops, and closely monitor local weather updates as India experiences another phase of highly contrasting monsoon conditions.