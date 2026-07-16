Daily weather tracker: Low-pressure intensifies; heavy rain alert in over 15 states, heatwave grips south while hot & humid conditions persist across North India

Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and remain alert to official advisories as emergency response agencies prepare for potential weather-related incidents. The strengthening low-pressure system is expected to maintain intense rainfall activity across the state over the coming days.

Widespread rainfall across Eastern and Northeastern India

The impact of the weather system will extend well beyond Odisha. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over parts of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Arunachal Pradesh, where orange alerts have been issued. Rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is likely in isolated areas.

Yellow alerts have also been issued for Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Sikkim, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. These regions are expected to witness spells of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

In the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, rainfall activity is expected to intensify after several days of warm and humid conditions. Districts including Dehradun, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Champawat, and Bageshwar may receive heavy showers, increasing the risk of landslides and temporary road closures in vulnerable hill areas.

Monsoon weakens over Northwestern India

While eastern India prepares for heavy rainfall, the monsoon has lost momentum over northwestern parts of the country. According to meteorologists, moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are currently confined to eastern regions, limiting rainfall over Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh, and adjoining areas.

As a result, these regions are likely to continue experiencing hot and humid weather over the next few days. Delhi is expected to record maximum temperatures between 37°C and 39°C, with only partly cloudy skies offering little respite from uncomfortable conditions. High humidity levels are expected to make the weather feel even more oppressive.

Heatwave conditions continue in Southern states

Even as heavy rain affects eastern India, heatwave conditions are forecast to persist over parts of southern India. The IMD has warned that isolated areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may experience heatwave conditions during the day.

Warm and humid weather is also expected across coastal Karnataka, Telangana, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have advised vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions, to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and remain adequately hydrated.

Strong winds, rough seas, and agricultural advisory

Apart from heavy rainfall, several states are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph. Lightning activity is expected over parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Sea conditions over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are also expected to remain rough, with wind speeds of up to 65 kmph in some areas. Fishermen have been strongly advised not to venture into the sea until conditions improve.

Despite rainfall in several regions, temperatures remain significantly above normal in many parts of the country. Haryana's Bhiwani recorded the highest maximum temperature among the plains at 42.5°C, underscoring the sharp contrast between rain-soaked eastern states and the heat-affected northern and southern regions.

The IMD has also advised farmers to ensure proper drainage in waterlogged fields, protect harvested crops, and closely monitor local weather updates as India experiences another phase of highly contrasting monsoon conditions.