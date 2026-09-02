Daily weather tracker: Low-pressure system moves towards Uttar Pradesh, heavy rain and thunderstorms likely across several states

The southwest monsoon remained active across several parts of the country on Wednesday, September 2, as a well-marked low-pressure area over western Jharkhand and adjoining regions moved westward, raising the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall across large parts of central and northern India.

According to the latest weather update issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system, which was earlier located over the Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand region, has now shifted towards western Jharkhand. It is expected to move west-northwestwards during the next 24 hours, passing through southern Uttar Pradesh and northern Madhya Pradesh.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to around 7.6 kilometres above mean sea level, creating favourable conditions for widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds.

Orange alert for four states

The weather system is expected to bring particularly intense rainfall to parts of Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The IMD has issued an orange alert for these areas, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.6 and 204.4 millimetres in some locations.

Several other states are also likely to receive heavy rain. These include Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, along with Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha and western Madhya Pradesh. A yellow alert has been issued for these regions, where rainfall of 64.5 to 115.5 millimetres is possible.

Thunderstorms and lightning add to risk

Rainfall is expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in many areas. Odisha and some southern regions could experience winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour, while Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Telangana, interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan may see gusts of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.