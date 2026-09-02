Daily weather tracker: Low-pressure system moves towards Uttar Pradesh, heavy rain and thunderstorms likely across several states

Summary
Low-pressure system moves towards Uttar Pradesh, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms to several states, with weather conditions likely to intensify.
Orange alert issued for Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand amid forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Delhi-NCR may receive heavy showers with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several areas.
Flash-flood risk rises across vulnerable districts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.
Farmers advised to drain excess water, protect harvested crops and avoid fieldwork during heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning warnings.
The southwest monsoon remained active across several parts of the country on Wednesday, September 2, as a well-marked low-pressure area over western Jharkhand and adjoining regions moved westward, raising the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall across large parts of central and northern India.
According to the latest weather update issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system, which was earlier located over the Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand region, has now shifted towards western Jharkhand. It is expected to move west-northwestwards during the next 24 hours, passing through southern Uttar Pradesh and northern Madhya Pradesh.
The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to around 7.6 kilometres above mean sea level, creating favourable conditions for widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds.
The weather system is expected to bring particularly intense rainfall to parts of Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The IMD has issued an orange alert for these areas, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.6 and 204.4 millimetres in some locations.
Several other states are also likely to receive heavy rain. These include Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, along with Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha and western Madhya Pradesh. A yellow alert has been issued for these regions, where rainfall of 64.5 to 115.5 millimetres is possible.
Rainfall is expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in many areas. Odisha and some southern regions could experience winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour, while Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Telangana, interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan may see gusts of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.
Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh are also at risk of lightning and thunderstorms, making outdoor activities potentially hazardous.
The national capital and adjoining areas are also likely to experience rain and thunderstorms. While rainfall may vary considerably across Delhi-NCR, some locations could receive intense showers, potentially bringing temporary relief from humid conditions.
However, heavy downpours could also result in waterlogging on roads, traffic disruptions and reduced visibility. Residents have been advised to exercise caution while travelling, particularly during periods of intense rain and lightning.
Persistent heavy rainfall could increase the risk of flash floods in vulnerable districts. In eastern Madhya Pradesh, areas including Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Sidhi, Singrauli and Rewa face an elevated risk.
In eastern Uttar Pradesh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Varanasi and Prayagraj are among the areas where residents need to remain alert. Parts of Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal could also experience waterlogging and sudden flooding.
Several districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Almora, Bageshwar, Nainital and Champawat, may also face weather-related hazards.
Farmers in areas expecting heavy rain have been advised to ensure proper drainage from fields and protect harvested crops in safe and dry locations. Spraying pesticides or applying fertilisers during periods of heavy rainfall should be avoided.
People are advised to stay away from open areas, trees and electricity poles during thunderstorms and lightning. Residents in low-lying areas should remain alert to local warnings and avoid flooded roads.
Despite widespread monsoon activity, some parts of southern India continue to experience intense heat. Palayamkottai in Tamil Nadu recorded the country's highest maximum temperature of 40.6°C on September 1, highlighting the sharp contrast in weather conditions across India.