Daily weather tracker: Low-pressure system to intensify rainfall across Eastern and Central India; Odisha under red alert

A developing low-pressure area over the northern Bay of Bengal is set to intensify rainfall activity across several parts of eastern and central India, with Odisha facing the greatest threat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall that could exceed 204.5 mm in some areas.

The weather system has developed under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the northern Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh. As the system strengthens, widespread thunderstorms and heavy showers are expected across Odisha and neighbouring states in the coming days.

Authorities in Odisha have been placed on alert as intense rainfall could trigger waterlogging, flash floods and disruption in low-lying areas. Residents have been advised to stay away from swollen rivers, streams and inundated roads and to follow instructions issued by local administrations.

Several states likely to receive heavy rain

The impact of the developing system is expected to extend well beyond Odisha. On September 10, heavy rainfall is forecast over Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Kerala and Mahe, as well as parts of Uttarakhand.

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for these regions, with rainfall totals of between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm possible in affected areas. The combination of moisture-laden winds and unstable atmospheric conditions could produce spells of intense rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

The monsoon trough remains active and is extending from Jammu and Dehradun through parts of northern and eastern India towards the east-central Bay of Bengal. Another cyclonic circulation over western Uttar Pradesh is also influencing local weather conditions.

Strong winds and lightning add to risks

Rainfall will not be the only weather hazard. Gusty winds and lightning are expected in several states, raising concerns for commuters, farmers and outdoor workers.