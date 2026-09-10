Daily weather tracker: Low-pressure system to intensify rainfall across Eastern and Central India; Odisha under red alert

Summary
Odisha races red alert: Extremely heavy rainfall may trigger flooding and waterlogging, prompting authorities to remain vigilant across vulnerable districts and communities.
Heavy rain across states: Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and northeastern states are likely to witness intense showers and thunderstorms today.
Storms and lightning threat: Strong winds reaching 50 kilometres per hour, thunderstorms and lightning may affect several eastern and central Indian regions.
Delhi weather to change: Delhi-NCR remains hot and humid, but partly cloudy skies and possible rainfall may bring relief from September 11.
Farmers urged to prepare: Authorities advise farmers to ensure drainage, protect harvested crops, secure livestock and monitor official weather warnings closely.
A developing low-pressure area over the northern Bay of Bengal is set to intensify rainfall activity across several parts of eastern and central India, with Odisha facing the greatest threat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall that could exceed 204.5 mm in some areas.
The weather system has developed under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the northern Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh. As the system strengthens, widespread thunderstorms and heavy showers are expected across Odisha and neighbouring states in the coming days.
Authorities in Odisha have been placed on alert as intense rainfall could trigger waterlogging, flash floods and disruption in low-lying areas. Residents have been advised to stay away from swollen rivers, streams and inundated roads and to follow instructions issued by local administrations.
The impact of the developing system is expected to extend well beyond Odisha. On September 10, heavy rainfall is forecast over Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Kerala and Mahe, as well as parts of Uttarakhand.
The IMD has issued yellow alerts for these regions, with rainfall totals of between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm possible in affected areas. The combination of moisture-laden winds and unstable atmospheric conditions could produce spells of intense rain accompanied by thunderstorms.
The monsoon trough remains active and is extending from Jammu and Dehradun through parts of northern and eastern India towards the east-central Bay of Bengal. Another cyclonic circulation over western Uttar Pradesh is also influencing local weather conditions.
Rainfall will not be the only weather hazard. Gusty winds and lightning are expected in several states, raising concerns for commuters, farmers and outdoor workers.
Winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour may affect parts of Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Telangana could experience winds of around 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also possible across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and several northeastern states. Residents are advised to avoid open spaces and seek shelter during thunderstorms.
While eastern India prepares for heavy rain, Delhi-NCR is experiencing a contrasting spell of relatively dry weather. The absence of significant rainfall has allowed heat and humidity to build, making conditions uncomfortable for residents.
Delhi is likely to remain mainly clear on Thursday, September 10, with occasional clouds. The maximum temperature may hover around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could remain near 27 degrees Celsius.
However, weather conditions may change between September 11 and 14, when partly cloudy skies and a possibility of local rainfall could bring some relief from the prevailing humidity and heat.
Despite the monsoon activity, several regions continue to record unusually high temperatures. Parts of eastern Rajasthan, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal recorded maximum temperatures more than 5.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
Night temperatures have also remained significantly above normal in parts of the Northeast, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra-Kutch. On September 9, Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu recorded the highest maximum temperature among the plains at 39.7 degrees Celsius, while Haflong in Assam recorded a minimum of 16.5 degrees.
The approaching spell of heavy rain has prompted advisories for farmers to ensure proper drainage in fields and avoid unnecessary irrigation. Harvested crops should be moved to dry, secure locations, while livestock, farm machinery and agricultural equipment should be protected from strong winds and waterlogging.
With multiple weather systems interacting across the country, the IMD has urged people to monitor official forecasts and remain alert to local warnings. Authorities are also preparing for possible flooding and weather-related disruptions as the low-pressure system moves inland.