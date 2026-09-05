Daily weather tracker: Low-pressure system triggers heavy rain across Central and Northern India

A well-marked low-pressure area over northwestern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwestern Uttar Pradesh is continuing to influence weather conditions across central and northern India, bringing widespread rainfall and raising the risk of flooding in several regions.

According to the weather bulletin issued on September 5, the low-pressure system is expected to remain nearly stationary over the same area during the next 24 hours. Its presence, combined with an active monsoon trough, is likely to sustain rainfall activity across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and neighbouring states.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan under heavy rain threat

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for parts of eastern Rajasthan and western Madhya Pradesh, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected. Rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm could occur in some areas, increasing concerns over waterlogging, crop damage and disruption to normal life.

Delhi and Northern states brace for rain

Delhi and surrounding areas are also expected to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday. The national capital recorded substantial rain during the previous 24 hours, with Palam receiving around 70 mm and Safdarjung recording approximately 40 mm.

The continued rainfall could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and affect traffic movement. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during intense spells of rain and follow local traffic and weather advisories.