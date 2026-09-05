Daily weather tracker: Low-pressure system triggers heavy rain across Central and Northern India

Low-pressure system over Madhya Pradesh brings heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds across several central and northern Indian states today.
Rajasthan and western Madhya Pradesh face very heavy rainfall warnings, with possible waterlogging, flooding, crop damage and travel disruptions.
Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh may receive heavy showers under yellow weather alerts today.
Northeast states including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura continue receiving heavy rain, with thunderstorms and lightning risks remaining high.
Despite widespread rain, temperatures remain above normal in several regions, while farmers are advised to protect crops and livestock.
A well-marked low-pressure area over northwestern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwestern Uttar Pradesh is continuing to influence weather conditions across central and northern India, bringing widespread rainfall and raising the risk of flooding in several regions.
According to the weather bulletin issued on September 5, the low-pressure system is expected to remain nearly stationary over the same area during the next 24 hours. Its presence, combined with an active monsoon trough, is likely to sustain rainfall activity across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and neighbouring states.
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for parts of eastern Rajasthan and western Madhya Pradesh, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected. Rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm could occur in some areas, increasing concerns over waterlogging, crop damage and disruption to normal life.
Delhi and surrounding areas are also expected to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday. The national capital recorded substantial rain during the previous 24 hours, with Palam receiving around 70 mm and Safdarjung recording approximately 40 mm.
The continued rainfall could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and affect traffic movement. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during intense spells of rain and follow local traffic and weather advisories.
A yellow alert has also been issued for eastern Madhya Pradesh, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Several areas could receive between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rainfall.
Rainfall activity is expected to remain vigorous across the northeastern states as well. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are under a yellow alert for heavy rain.
The region has already witnessed persistent showers. Cherrapunji recorded around 30 mm of rainfall during the previous 24 hours. Further rain could aggravate waterlogging and create difficult conditions in vulnerable areas.
The monsoon trough currently extends from Sri Ganganagar through Churu, northwestern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwestern Uttar Pradesh before stretching eastward towards Daltonganj, Bankura and Tripura. This atmospheric configuration is supporting widespread rain and thunderstorms across central, eastern and northeastern India.
Rainfall is not the only concern. The weather department has warned of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in several states.
Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu-Puducherry could experience winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. Bihar, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and West Bengal may also witness gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.
Lightning remains a significant hazard across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand. People have been urged to stay away from open fields, isolated trees, electric poles and water bodies during thunderstorms.
Despite the widespread rainfall, temperatures remain unusually high in several parts of the country. Maximum temperatures in parts of Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe, and Lakshadweep were between 3.1°C and 5°C above normal.
On September 4, Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 40.2°C. Meanwhile, the lowest minimum temperature over the plains was 16.5°C at Yavatmal in Maharashtra.
The persistent rain poses particular challenges for farmers. Authorities have advised them to ensure proper drainage in fields to prevent prolonged waterlogging and protect standing crops from damage.
Farmers have also been advised to move agricultural equipment, harvested produce and livestock to safer locations where necessary. With weather conditions expected to remain unsettled, residents and farmers across affected states should closely monitor local forecasts and official warnings.
The combination of a persistent low-pressure system, an active monsoon trough and upper-air weather disturbances suggests that rainy conditions will continue across several parts of India, making caution essential over the coming days.