Daily weather tracker: Low-pressure system triggers heavy rain alert across Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

Summary
Gujarat faces very heavy rainfall as a low-pressure system moves west-northwestwards, prompting an orange alert across several vulnerable districts.
Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh may receive heavy showers with thunderstorms, strong winds and localized waterlogging under a yellow alert.
Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Chandigarh could witness heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40 kilometres per hour today.
Several southern and northeastern states may experience heavy rainfall, while strong winds and lightning pose additional weather-related risks.
Farmers should protect harvested crops, maintain field drainage and avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorms, lightning and severe weather conditions.
A strengthening monsoon system is set to bring a fresh spell of heavy rainfall across several parts of India, with Gujarat and Rajasthan emerging as the main areas of concern. According to the weather report issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, September 14, a low-pressure area currently extending across southeastern Rajasthan, adjoining Gujarat and southwestern Madhya Pradesh is expected to move west-northwestwards during the next 24 hours.
The system is likely to reach southern Rajasthan and northern Gujarat, increasing rainfall activity across the region. A cyclonic circulation associated with the system extends up to about 5.8 kilometres above sea level and tilts southwestwards with height. Its influence is expected to strengthen thunderstorms and rainfall over Gujarat, Rajasthan and neighbouring areas.
Gujarat faces the most significant weather threat, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Some locations could receive between 115.6 to 204.4 millimetres of rain. Intense downpours may cause waterlogging in low-lying areas, disrupt road traffic and create temporary difficulties for commuters.
Eastern Rajasthan and western Madhya Pradesh have also been placed under a yellow alert. Several areas may record heavy rainfall between 64.5 to 115.5 millimetres, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. With the low-pressure system continuing to move west-northwestwards, isolated spells of intense rain remain possible.
The weather is also expected to turn unsettled over Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Chandigarh. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of these areas and issued a yellow alert. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by winds reaching 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.
Weather conditions may vary sharply across the National Capital Region, with some neighbourhoods receiving intense showers while nearby areas experience only light rain or cloudy skies. Lightning is also possible during thunderstorms, prompting residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary outdoor movement during severe weather.
A western disturbance is currently present as a trough in the middle levels of the atmosphere. Its influence could bring clouds, thunderstorms and rainfall to Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The interaction between the western disturbance and active monsoon conditions may also affect weather across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other parts of northern India.
Meanwhile, several southern and northeastern states are also likely to experience significant weather activity. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya could receive heavy rain, while Kerala, Mahe, central Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may also see substantial showers.
Strong winds are another major concern. Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu may experience winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal and Sikkim could see winds reaching 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.
Thunderstorms and lightning are possible in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand, increasing risks for people outdoors.
Despite widespread rainfall, temperatures remain high in some regions. Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded the country's highest maximum temperature on September 13 at 39.9 degrees Celsius. Haflong in Assam recorded the lowest minimum temperature among the plains at 17.5 degrees Celsius.
Rainfall during the previous 24 hours was significant in several cities. Hyderabad and Mumbai's Santacruz each recorded 90 millimetres, Ahmedabad received 60 millimetres, while Mokampur in Dehradun recorded 50 millimetres.
Authorities have urged residents to avoid open areas, trees and electricity poles during thunderstorms and lightning. Drivers should exercise caution and avoid waterlogged roads.
Farmers have been advised to protect harvested crops, ensure proper drainage in fields and avoid irrigation or pesticide spraying during adverse weather. Agricultural workers should stay indoors during lightning activity, while livestock should be moved to safe shelters.
With the low-pressure system expected to advance towards Gujarat and Rajasthan, the next 24 hours will remain crucial. Widespread rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are likely to keep weather conditions unsettled across several parts of the country.