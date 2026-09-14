Daily weather tracker: Low-pressure system triggers heavy rain alert across Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

A strengthening monsoon system is set to bring a fresh spell of heavy rainfall across several parts of India, with Gujarat and Rajasthan emerging as the main areas of concern. According to the weather report issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, September 14, a low-pressure area currently extending across southeastern Rajasthan, adjoining Gujarat and southwestern Madhya Pradesh is expected to move west-northwestwards during the next 24 hours.

The system is likely to reach southern Rajasthan and northern Gujarat, increasing rainfall activity across the region. A cyclonic circulation associated with the system extends up to about 5.8 kilometres above sea level and tilts southwestwards with height. Its influence is expected to strengthen thunderstorms and rainfall over Gujarat, Rajasthan and neighbouring areas.

Gujarat under orange alert

Gujarat faces the most significant weather threat, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Some locations could receive between 115.6 to 204.4 millimetres of rain. Intense downpours may cause waterlogging in low-lying areas, disrupt road traffic and create temporary difficulties for commuters.

Eastern Rajasthan and western Madhya Pradesh have also been placed under a yellow alert. Several areas may record heavy rainfall between 64.5 to 115.5 millimetres, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. With the low-pressure system continuing to move west-northwestwards, isolated spells of intense rain remain possible.

Delhi-NCR braces for stormy weather

The weather is also expected to turn unsettled over Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Chandigarh. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of these areas and issued a yellow alert. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by winds reaching 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.