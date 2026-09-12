Daily weather tracker: Mercury crosses 40°C in Bikaner; very heavy rain alert in three states, heavy showers likely across 16 states

Summary
Very heavy rain alert: Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Vidarbha may receive very heavy rainfall, raising concerns over waterlogging and localised flooding.
Delhi-NCR rain forecast: Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh may receive scattered rainfall during the next several days.
Strong winds expected: Coastal Andhra Pradesh may experience winds reaching 60 kilometres per hour, along with thunderstorms and lightning.
Fishermen advised caution: Rough Sea conditions are expected along Gujarat and Andhra coasts, prompting fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea.
Bikaner records 40.1°C: Despite widespread monsoon activity, Bikaner recorded the country’s highest maximum temperature at 40.1 degrees Celsius.
The monsoon remained active across several parts of the country on Saturday, September 12, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in multiple states. While three states are expected to receive exceptionally heavy showers, several other regions may experience thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.
The weather situation is being influenced by a low-pressure area over southern Chhattisgarh and adjoining regions, which is expected to move west-northwestwards during the next 24 hours. A western disturbance is also active near northern India, increasing the likelihood of changing weather conditions over the Himalayan region and adjoining plains.
Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Vidarbha are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. The IMD has issued an orange alert for these areas, with rainfall potentially reaching between 115.6 to 204.4 millimetres.
The developing weather system is likely to increase rainfall activity over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and neighbouring areas. Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable and low-lying locations to remain alert to the possibility of waterlogging and localised flooding.
Farmers in areas expected to receive intense rainfall have also been advised to ensure proper drainage in agricultural fields to prevent prolonged water accumulation and crop damage.
Heavy rainfall is also expected in Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa. Several northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are also likely to experience heavy showers.
The IMD has issued yellow alerts for these regions, where rainfall between 64.5 and 115.5 millimetres could occur at isolated locations.
Uttarakhand and parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may also receive heavy rainfall. Authorities have urged people living in low-lying areas to remain cautious as intense showers could trigger temporary waterlogging or localised flooding.
Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and eastern Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive light rainfall at isolated places between September 12 and 17. Western Rajasthan and parts of western Uttar Pradesh may also experience showers during this period.
Eastern Rajasthan could see rainfall on September 12 and 13. However, the forecast suggests that rainfall will remain scattered rather than widespread across these regions.
Rainfall may be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several states. Coastal Andhra Pradesh could experience winds reaching 50 to 60 kilometres per hour. Vidarbha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may witness winds of around 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.
Winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour are also possible in Odisha, Telangana, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim. People have been advised to avoid open areas, trees and electricity poles during thunderstorms and to postpone unnecessary travel during periods of severe weather.
The IMD has issued warnings for fishermen because of deteriorating sea conditions in parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. Weather along the Gujarat coast is expected to remain rough between September 13 and 16. Fishermen operating along the north Andhra coast and adjoining parts of the Bay of Bengal have also been advised to exercise caution on September 12.
Despite the widespread monsoon activity, some areas continue to experience hot and humid conditions. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe may remain uncomfortable because of high humidity.
According to weather data, Bikaner in Rajasthan recorded the country's highest maximum temperature on September 11 at 40.1 degrees Celsius. In contrast, Haflong in Assam recorded the lowest minimum temperature among the plains at 18 degrees Celsius.
The ongoing rainfall may bring relief to farmers but could also pose risks to standing crops. Farmers in areas expecting heavy rain have been advised to maintain proper field drainage and protect harvested produce in dry, secure locations.
Agricultural experts also recommend avoiding irrigation and the application of pesticides or fertilisers during periods of adverse weather. Farmers should monitor local weather warnings closely and take timely measures to protect crops from heavy rain, strong winds and waterlogging.