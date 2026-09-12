Daily weather tracker: Mercury crosses 40°C in Bikaner; very heavy rain alert in three states, heavy showers likely across 16 states

The monsoon remained active across several parts of the country on Saturday, September 12, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in multiple states. While three states are expected to receive exceptionally heavy showers, several other regions may experience thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

The weather situation is being influenced by a low-pressure area over southern Chhattisgarh and adjoining regions, which is expected to move west-northwestwards during the next 24 hours. A western disturbance is also active near northern India, increasing the likelihood of changing weather conditions over the Himalayan region and adjoining plains.

Very heavy rain likely in three states

Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Vidarbha are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. The IMD has issued an orange alert for these areas, with rainfall potentially reaching between 115.6 to 204.4 millimetres.

The developing weather system is likely to increase rainfall activity over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and neighbouring areas. Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable and low-lying locations to remain alert to the possibility of waterlogging and localised flooding.

Farmers in areas expected to receive intense rainfall have also been advised to ensure proper drainage in agricultural fields to prevent prolonged water accumulation and crop damage.

Heavy rain forecast across several regions

Heavy rainfall is also expected in Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa. Several northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are also likely to experience heavy showers.