Daily weather tracker: Mercury crosses 40°C in Sri Ganganagar as heavy rain, thunderstorms loom over several states

The southwest monsoon continued to remain active over several parts of the country on Friday, August 21, bringing the prospect of heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds to many states, even as parts of northwestern India continued to experience intense heat. Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded the country’s highest maximum temperature at 40.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, highlighting the sharp contrast in weather conditions across the country.

According to the latest weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area over eastern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions continues to influence weather conditions. The monsoon trough is also extending from Firozpur and Meerut through the centre of the low-pressure system towards Bankura and Digha before moving into the east-central Bay of Bengal. These systems are expected to sustain rainfall and thunderstorm activity across several regions.

Very heavy rain likely in Madhya Pradesh

Eastern Madhya Pradesh remains the focus of concern, with the IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. An orange alert has been issued, with some locations potentially receiving between 115.6 and 204.4 mm of rain. Western Madhya Pradesh is also likely to witness heavy showers, while cloudy conditions and intermittent rainfall may continue across the state.