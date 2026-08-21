Daily weather tracker: Mercury crosses 40°C in Sri Ganganagar as heavy rain, thunderstorms loom over several states

Summary
Heavy Rain Alert: Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and several states brace for heavy showers, thunderstorms and strong winds as monsoon systems remain active.
Sri Ganganagar Heat: Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar records 40.1°C, becoming the country’s hottest location amid contrasting monsoon conditions elsewhere.
Madhya Pradesh Warning: Eastern Madhya Pradesh faces heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for affected areas.
Odisha Weather: Odisha may receive heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and winds reaching 30 to 40 kilometres per hour on Friday.
Delhi-NCR Relief: Cloudy skies and light showers are expected across Delhi-NCR, offering temporary relief from persistent heat and uncomfortable humidity.
The southwest monsoon continued to remain active over several parts of the country on Friday, August 21, bringing the prospect of heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds to many states, even as parts of northwestern India continued to experience intense heat. Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded the country’s highest maximum temperature at 40.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, highlighting the sharp contrast in weather conditions across the country.
According to the latest weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area over eastern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions continues to influence weather conditions. The monsoon trough is also extending from Firozpur and Meerut through the centre of the low-pressure system towards Bankura and Digha before moving into the east-central Bay of Bengal. These systems are expected to sustain rainfall and thunderstorm activity across several regions.
Eastern Madhya Pradesh remains the focus of concern, with the IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. An orange alert has been issued, with some locations potentially receiving between 115.6 and 204.4 mm of rain. Western Madhya Pradesh is also likely to witness heavy showers, while cloudy conditions and intermittent rainfall may continue across the state.
The weather system is also expected to influence neighbouring regions, particularly Chhattisgarh, where thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by rain are likely. People in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain alert to local warnings, particularly where heavy rainfall could lead to waterlogging or sudden rises in streams and rivers.
Odisha is among the states expected to receive significant rainfall on Friday. The IMD has forecast heavy rain in isolated parts of the state, along with thunderstorms and winds reaching 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.
Similar weather conditions are expected in Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, West Bengal, Sikkim, coastal Karnataka and parts of Jammu and Kashmir. In several northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, rain and thunderstorms are also likely.
In some areas, winds could become stronger. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, north interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu-Puducherry region may experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.
The weather in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain partly cloudy, with a possibility of light rain or drizzle during the day and very light rain at night. The minimum temperature is likely to remain around 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may hover near 36 degrees.
Although rainfall could provide temporary relief from the oppressive humidity, increased moisture following showers may keep conditions uncomfortable. Residents are likely to experience alternating periods of cloud cover, humidity and brief spells of rain.
The previous 24 hours also witnessed significant rainfall in several locations. Kailashahar in Tripura recorded around 90 mm of rain, while Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu received about 60 mm. These figures reflect the uneven nature of the monsoon, which remains vigorous in some regions while slowing down in others.
Meanwhile, temperatures have remained above normal in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu. Night temperatures have also remained unusually high in several areas, adding to discomfort.
With heavy rain, lightning and strong winds forecast in several states, authorities have urged residents to exercise caution. Farmers should avoid working in open fields during thunderstorms and ensure adequate drainage in areas vulnerable to waterlogging. Fertiliser and pesticide applications should preferably be postponed during rainfall.
The public should stay away from open spaces, ponds, rivers and isolated trees during lightning activity. Motorists should drive cautiously in heavy rain and avoid waterlogged roads.
As the monsoon continues to shape weather conditions across the country, timely attention to official forecasts and local warnings will remain crucial in reducing weather-related risks.