Daily weather tracker: Mercury crosses 41°C in Sri Ganganagar as Odisha braces for very heavy rain; showers likely across Northeast and several states

Summary
Odisha faces very heavy rain as a new low-pressure system develops over the Bay of Bengal, triggering widespread showers.
Uttar Pradesh and Bihar may receive heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning as the existing low-pressure system moves northeastward.
Several northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura, are likely to experience heavy rainfall during coming days.
Sri Ganganagar recorded 41.4°C, remaining the hottest plain’s location despite increased rainfall activity across several parts of India.
Farmers are advised to protect crops from waterlogging, strong winds and heavy rain, while ensuring proper drainage and safe storage.
Several parts of India are likely to witness increased rainfall activity over the next few days as a fresh weather system develops over the Bay of Bengal, while temperatures remain unusually high in parts of the country. Odisha is expected to receive particularly heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department warning of very heavy showers in some areas on August 28.
The weather department has issued an orange alert for Odisha, where rainfall between 115.5 mm to 204.4 mm could be recorded in some locations. The developing system is also expected to influence weather conditions across eastern and central India.
According to the weather department, a cyclonic circulation is currently positioned over the northwestern Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and north Odisha. Under its influence, a new low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwestern Bay of Bengal around August 29.
The emerging system could strengthen rainfall activity across Odisha and several neighbouring regions. The monsoon trough also continues to extend across northern India towards the northeastern Bay of Bengal, supporting widespread showers over several states.
A low-pressure area that was earlier situated over southeastern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas has moved towards northeastern Uttar Pradesh. Its associated cyclonic circulation extends up to about 4.5 kilometres above sea level.
The system is expected to trigger increased thunderstorm and rainfall activity across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and adjoining regions. Several areas could experience spells of heavy rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.
The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. These areas could receive between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm of rain.
Rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in several parts of the country. Winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour may occur in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, north interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu-Puducherry.
Bihar, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and West Bengal and Sikkim could also experience gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. Lightning has been forecast in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other northeastern areas.
Residents have been advised to avoid open fields, isolated trees and electric poles during thunderstorms. Staying indoors during periods of intense rain, lightning and strong winds remains the safest option.
Despite widespread rainfall, several parts of the country continue to experience unusually warm conditions. Maximum temperatures were between 3.1°C and 5°C above normal in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Marathwada.
Above-normal daytime temperatures were also recorded in parts of Assam and Meghalaya, the northeastern states, Odisha, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and north interior Karnataka.
Night temperatures were also significantly above normal in several regions. Parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim recorded minimum temperatures more than 5.1°C above normal, while elevated nighttime temperatures were reported in parts of the Northeast, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.
Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded the highest maximum temperature among the country's plains, with the mercury reaching 41.4°C. Meanwhile, Haflong in Assam recorded the lowest minimum temperature among the plains at 18°C.
The contrasting weather highlights the continuing combination of heat, humidity and rainfall across different parts of the country.
Western Uttar Pradesh has witnessed significant rainfall in the past 24 hours. Hamirpur recorded 130 mm of rain, while Sambhal received 100 mm and Kasganj 70 mm.
Heavy showers were also reported from northeastern states, with parts of Tripura and Mizoram receiving between 100 mm and 150 mm of rainfall.
With rainfall expected to intensify in several regions, farmers have been advised to ensure proper drainage in fields, particularly in low-lying areas where waterlogging could damage crops. Farmers with mature crops should plan harvesting according to local weather conditions.
Spraying irrigation water, fertilisers or pesticides during rainy conditions should be avoided. Farmers in areas facing strong winds should provide support to banana plants, vegetables and other vulnerable crops. Harvested produce should also be moved from open fields to safe, dry storage to minimise weather-related losses.