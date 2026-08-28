Daily weather tracker: Mercury crosses 41°C in Sri Ganganagar as Odisha braces for very heavy rain; showers likely across Northeast and several states

The emerging system could strengthen rainfall activity across Odisha and several neighbouring regions. The monsoon trough also continues to extend across northern India towards the northeastern Bay of Bengal, supporting widespread showers over several states.

Rain forecast for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

A low-pressure area that was earlier situated over southeastern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas has moved towards northeastern Uttar Pradesh. Its associated cyclonic circulation extends up to about 4.5 kilometres above sea level.

The system is expected to trigger increased thunderstorm and rainfall activity across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and adjoining regions. Several areas could experience spells of heavy rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. These areas could receive between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm of rain.

Thunderstorms and strong winds raise concern

Rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in several parts of the country. Winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour may occur in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, north interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu-Puducherry.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and West Bengal and Sikkim could also experience gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. Lightning has been forecast in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other northeastern areas.