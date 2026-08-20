Daily weather tracker: Monsoon activity slows in Maharashtra, while heavy rains sweep several states and heighten landslide threats across hill regions

Summary
Heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast across Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.
Continuous rainfall raises landslide threats across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, disrupting roads and connectivity.
Cloudy skies, humidity and isolated showers expected across Delhi-NCR, accompanied by gusty winds reaching potentially dangerous speeds.
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and northeastern states brace for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and locally strong winds.
The southwest monsoon remained active over several parts of India on Thursday, August 20, even as its intensity weakened over Maharashtra and some adjoining regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and parts of Uttar Pradesh, with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds adding to the weather threat.
A low-pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southeastern Uttar Pradesh and northwestern Chhattisgarh continues to influence weather conditions across central India. Under its influence, eastern Madhya Pradesh, western Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness significant rainfall. Some areas could receive between 115.6 and 204.4 mm of rain, prompting an orange alert.
Heavy rainfall is also expected across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, as well as the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal and Sikkim. These regions have been placed under a yellow alert, with rainfall totals potentially reaching 64.5 to 115.5 mm.
Several other states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and parts of West Bengal, may experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 50 kilometres per hour are possible in some areas, increasing the risk of localised disruption.
The weather situation in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain comparatively less intense, although the capital and surrounding areas may continue to experience cloudy skies, humidity and isolated showers. Parts of Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh could receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms.
Temperatures in Delhi are likely to remain around 34 degrees Celsius during the day and approximately 28 degrees Celsius at night. Gusty winds could reach speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. Despite the possibility of rain, persistent humidity is expected to remain a major source of discomfort for residents.
In the Himalayan region, persistent rainfall has raised concerns over landslides and road connectivity. Uttarakhand has reported disruption on several roads, particularly in areas of Bageshwar, where landslides have reportedly affected access to villages.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several parts of the state, warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Nainital, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Bageshwar, Almora, Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag are among the areas that could experience strong winds and intense rainfall.
Authorities have urged residents and travellers to remain cautious, particularly in vulnerable mountainous areas where saturated slopes can give way with little warning.
Himachal Pradesh is also witnessing unsettled weather, with heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast in several districts. Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kinnaur, Hamirpur and Kangra are under a yellow alert. Winds could reach 50 to 60 kilometres per hour in some locations.
In Jammu and Kashmir, districts including Baramulla, Anantnag, Reasi, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kishtwar, Shopian, Poonch, Ramban and Bandipora are also likely to receive heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. The combination of intense rain and strong winds could create difficult conditions on mountain roads.
The weather department has advised farmers to ensure proper drainage in fields and prevent waterlogging, particularly in low-lying agricultural areas. Harvested crops should be moved to dry and secure locations, while farm activities should be avoided during thunderstorms, strong winds and lightning.
For the public, officials have advised avoiding trees, electricity poles and weakened structures during storms. People should also stay away from flooded roads and drainage channels and exercise extreme caution while travelling through hilly regions.
The latest weather pattern highlights the uneven nature of this year's monsoon, with intense rainfall in some regions and comparatively subdued activity elsewhere. As the low-pressure system continues to influence central India, authorities and residents will need to remain vigilant over the coming days.