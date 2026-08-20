Daily weather tracker: Monsoon activity slows in Maharashtra, while heavy rains sweep several states and heighten landslide threats across hill regions

The southwest monsoon remained active over several parts of India on Thursday, August 20, even as its intensity weakened over Maharashtra and some adjoining regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and parts of Uttar Pradesh, with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds adding to the weather threat.

A low-pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southeastern Uttar Pradesh and northwestern Chhattisgarh continues to influence weather conditions across central India. Under its influence, eastern Madhya Pradesh, western Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness significant rainfall. Some areas could receive between 115.6 and 204.4 mm of rain, prompting an orange alert.

Northeast and Eastern states also on alert

Heavy rainfall is also expected across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, as well as the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal and Sikkim. These regions have been placed under a yellow alert, with rainfall totals potentially reaching 64.5 to 115.5 mm.