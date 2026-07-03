Daily weather tracker: Monsoon covers most parts of the country as heavy rain alerts issued across more than 20 states

· Monsoon intensifies across India as IMD issues widespread red, orange, and yellow alerts warning heavy rainfall, storms, and flooding risks.
· Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha under red alert as extremely heavy rainfall expected, increasing risk of severe waterlogging and river overflow situations.
· Northern and central states including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan face thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and gusty winds up to 50 km/h.
· Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand at high landslide risk due to continuous heavy rain, disrupting roads, transport, and affecting local communities.
· Fishermen advised to avoid Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal as rough sea conditions and strong winds create dangerous marine environment.
The southwest monsoon has become highly active across large parts of India, bringing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued multiple red, orange, and yellow alerts for over 20 states. The intensified weather system is expected to persist over the next few days, affecting daily life, agriculture, transport, and coastal activities across several regions.
According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon is advancing steadily and is likely to further progress into parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh within the next 48 to 72 hours. The current spell of intense rainfall is being driven by a combination of active monsoon conditions, a western disturbance, and cyclonic circulations in the upper atmosphere. These interacting systems have significantly enhanced moisture flow across north, central, and western India, resulting in widespread and heavy precipitation.
Meteorologists have noted that such synoptic conditions are typical during peak monsoon onset phases, but the current intensity has raised concerns due to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in short durations, increasing the risk of flooding and waterlogging in urban and rural areas alike.
The IMD has issued red alerts for extremely heavy rainfall over parts of Gujarat, the Konkan and Goa region, central Maharashtra, Odisha, and sections of western Madhya Pradesh. These regions are expected to receive rainfall exceeding 204 millimetres in isolated pockets, which could trigger severe waterlogging, disruption of transport networks, and swelling of small rivers and streams.
An orange alert has been issued for several adjoining areas, including Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Vidarbha. These regions may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 115 and 204 millimetres, raising concerns over localized flooding, landslides, and damage to infrastructure.
In addition, yellow alerts remain in place for several eastern and northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of West Bengal, indicating moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.
Apart from rainfall, the IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, and parts of West Bengal. Wind speeds may reach up to 50 kilometres per hour in some areas, posing risks to weak structures, trees, and temporary installations.
The weather department has urged citizens to avoid open fields, tall trees, and metal structures during thunderstorms due to the heightened risk of lightning strikes. Residents have also been advised to minimize unnecessary travel during severe weather conditions.
The hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are particularly vulnerable during this active monsoon phase. Continuous heavy rainfall increases the risk of landslides, road blockages, and sudden flash floods in river valleys. Authorities have advised tourists and residents to remain cautious and avoid travel through vulnerable routes, especially during periods of intense rainfall.
Disaster management teams in both states are on alert as several areas may experience disrupted connectivity and isolated settlements due to rain-triggered hazards.
The IMD has also issued warnings for rough sea conditions in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Wind speeds in some coastal regions are expected to reach between 45 and 65 kilometres per hour, making marine conditions hazardous. Fishermen along the coasts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and the Andaman Sea have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea until conditions improve.
Those already at sea have been instructed to return to shore immediately, as high waves and strong winds may pose life-threatening risks.
The heavy rainfall is expected to have mixed impacts on agriculture. While it may benefit kharif crop sowing in several regions, excessive rainfall could damage standing crops and lead to waterlogging in low-lying fields. Farmers have been advised to ensure proper drainage and protect harvested produce from moisture damage.
Poultry and livestock management have also become a concern, with advisories recommending safe shelter, dry fodder storage, and clean drinking water arrangements for animals.
With the monsoon remaining highly active, the coming days are expected to be critical for large parts of the country. The IMD has urged citizens to remain updated with weather forecasts and strictly follow safety advisories issued by local authorities. While the monsoon continues to provide relief from heat in many regions, the associated risks of flooding, landslides, and thunderstorms underline the need for heightened vigilance and preparedness across affected states.