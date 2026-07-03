Daily weather tracker: Monsoon covers most parts of the country as heavy rain alerts issued across more than 20 states

· Monsoon intensifies across India as IMD issues widespread red, orange, and yellow alerts warning heavy rainfall, storms, and flooding risks.

· Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha under red alert as extremely heavy rainfall expected, increasing risk of severe waterlogging and river overflow situations.

· Northern and central states including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan face thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and gusty winds up to 50 km/h.

· Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand at high landslide risk due to continuous heavy rain, disrupting roads, transport, and affecting local communities.

· Fishermen advised to avoid Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal as rough sea conditions and strong winds create dangerous marine environment.

The southwest monsoon has become highly active across large parts of India, bringing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued multiple red, orange, and yellow alerts for over 20 states. The intensified weather system is expected to persist over the next few days, affecting daily life, agriculture, transport, and coastal activities across several regions.

Monsoon progress and weather systems driving rainfall

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon is advancing steadily and is likely to further progress into parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh within the next 48 to 72 hours. The current spell of intense rainfall is being driven by a combination of active monsoon conditions, a western disturbance, and cyclonic circulations in the upper atmosphere. These interacting systems have significantly enhanced moisture flow across north, central, and western India, resulting in widespread and heavy precipitation.

Meteorologists have noted that such synoptic conditions are typical during peak monsoon onset phases, but the current intensity has raised concerns due to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in short durations, increasing the risk of flooding and waterlogging in urban and rural areas alike.

Red and orange alerts in western and central India

The IMD has issued red alerts for extremely heavy rainfall over parts of Gujarat, the Konkan and Goa region, central Maharashtra, Odisha, and sections of western Madhya Pradesh. These regions are expected to receive rainfall exceeding 204 millimetres in isolated pockets, which could trigger severe waterlogging, disruption of transport networks, and swelling of small rivers and streams.

An orange alert has been issued for several adjoining areas, including Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Vidarbha. These regions may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 115 and 204 millimetres, raising concerns over localized flooding, landslides, and damage to infrastructure.