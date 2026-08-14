Daily weather tracker: Monsoon depression triggers heavy rain alert across Eastern and Northern India; clouds will also pour heavily over the mountains

A depression over Jharkhand is triggering heavy to very heavy rainfall across eastern India, with conditions expected to weaken soon.
Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal face intense rainfall, with isolated areas likely to receive exceptionally heavy showers today.
Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh remain under orange alerts as torrential rain increases risks of landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts.
Delhi-NCR may witness thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds today, with authorities issuing a yellow alert amid unsettled weather conditions.
Farmers should prevent waterlogging, protect harvested crops and avoid working outdoors during thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds today.
A weather system over eastern India is keeping several states on high alert as heavy to exceptionally heavy rainfall is forecast across Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. According to the latest weather update issued on Friday, August 14, 2026, the depression over Jharkhand and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal is moving west-northwestwards and is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.
The depression was located around 40 kilometres northwest of Jamshedpur on Friday morning. Its movement, combined with an active monsoon trough, is expected to sustain widespread rainfall across central and eastern parts of the country.
Chhattisgarh remains among the states facing the greatest rainfall threat. Several areas could receive heavy to very heavy rain, with isolated locations potentially recording extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 millimetres.
Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha are also likely to experience intense rainfall. Authorities have issued orange to red-level warnings in vulnerable areas, raising concerns over waterlogging, swollen rivers and localised flooding.
The monsoon trough currently extends through Amritsar, Bareilly, Varanasi and Ranchi before passing through the depression and Gangetic West Bengal towards Digha. It then extends southeastwards towards the northwestern Bay of Bengal, helping maintain strong monsoon activity.
Heavy rain likely across several states
The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in several parts of the country today, with a yellow alert issued for vulnerable areas. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, eastern Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Kerala, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive heavy showers at isolated places.
Heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of Punjab, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha. Rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm could be recorded in affected areas.
The national capital and adjoining areas are also likely to experience unsettled weather on Friday. Delhi-NCR may witness rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. The sky is expected to remain generally cloudy, with showers possible during the day.
Delhi has been placed under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could hover near 29 degrees Celsius.
The weather situation is particularly concerning in the Himalayan region, where saturated slopes and intense downpours can quickly trigger landslides and flash floods.
Uttarakhand has been placed under an orange alert, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in districts including Nainital, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Bageshwar, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Udham Singh Nagar and Almora. Rainfall between 115 and 204 millimetres is possible in some locations, accompanied by strong winds.
Himachal Pradesh is also facing a similar threat. Heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible in Manali, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Chamba, Solan, Sirmaur and Kinnaur. Recent incidents of cloudbursts in mountainous areas have heightened concerns about casualties, road blockages and damage to infrastructure.
Jammu and Kashmir is also expected to receive heavy rain in several districts, including Srinagar, Anantnag, Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch, Samba, Kathua, Baramulla and Rajouri.
The adverse weather could pose challenges for farmers across affected states. Authorities have advised farmers to prevent waterlogging by ensuring proper drainage and to move harvested crops, seeds, fertilisers and agricultural equipment to dry, secure locations.
Farm work should be avoided during thunderstorms and strong winds. Farmers have also been advised not to undertake unnecessary irrigation during prolonged rainfall and to provide support to vulnerable crops such as banana, maize and vegetables.
The combination of the depression, active monsoon trough and western disturbance is expected to keep weather conditions unsettled over large parts of India. People in vulnerable regions should remain alert to local warnings, avoid flooded roads and stay away from rivers, streams and landslide-prone slopes.
With intense rainfall capable of changing conditions rapidly, timely precautions remain essential. For residents, travellers and farmers alike, staying informed and following instructions from local authorities will be crucial as the monsoon system continues to move and weaken.