Daily weather tracker: Monsoon depression triggers heavy rain alert across Eastern and Northern India; clouds will also pour heavily over the mountains

A weather system over eastern India is keeping several states on high alert as heavy to exceptionally heavy rainfall is forecast across Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. According to the latest weather update issued on Friday, August 14, 2026, the depression over Jharkhand and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal is moving west-northwestwards and is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.

The depression was located around 40 kilometres northwest of Jamshedpur on Friday morning. Its movement, combined with an active monsoon trough, is expected to sustain widespread rainfall across central and eastern parts of the country.

Chhattisgarh faces risk of extremely heavy rain

Chhattisgarh remains among the states facing the greatest rainfall threat. Several areas could receive heavy to very heavy rain, with isolated locations potentially recording extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 millimetres.

Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha are also likely to experience intense rainfall. Authorities have issued orange to red-level warnings in vulnerable areas, raising concerns over waterlogging, swollen rivers and localised flooding.

The monsoon trough currently extends through Amritsar, Bareilly, Varanasi and Ranchi before passing through the depression and Gangetic West Bengal towards Digha. It then extends southeastwards towards the northwestern Bay of Bengal, helping maintain strong monsoon activity.

Heavy rain likely across several states

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in several parts of the country today, with a yellow alert issued for vulnerable areas. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, eastern Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Kerala, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive heavy showers at isolated places.