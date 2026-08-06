Daily weather tracker: Monsoon fury continues; Delhi among several states likely to receive heavy rainfall, alerts issued

Heavy monsoon rains continue across India, with several states facing flooding, waterlogging, landslides, and severe weather conditions.
Delhi-NCR receives steady rainfall, causing traffic disruptions, waterlogging problems, and relief from humid weather conditions.
Uttarakhand faces landslides and road closures as authorities issue alerts amid continuous heavy rainfall across districts.
Northeastern states struggle with floods as rescue operations continue to support thousands of affected residents.
Weather department warns of more heavy rains, strong winds, and thunderstorms in many regions over coming days.
India continues to witness an active monsoon phase as heavy to very heavy rainfall batters several parts of the country, disrupting daily life and prompting weather warnings across multiple states. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a combination of a strong monsoon trough, an active western disturbance over northern India, and cyclonic circulations over different regions has intensified rainfall activity. These weather systems are expected to keep conditions unstable over the coming days, with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and persistent showers likely across large parts of the country.
Delhi and the National Capital Region woke up to steady spells of light to moderate rain on Thursday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the humid weather but also causing widespread inconvenience. Waterlogging was reported from several low-lying areas, leading to slow-moving traffic and long congestion on major roads. Commuters travelling to schools, colleges, and offices faced significant delays as vehicles crawled through flooded stretches. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Delhi-NCR, forecasting heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in isolated areas during the day.
In the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, continuous rainfall has severely affected normal life. Several roads have been blocked due to landslides, while authorities remain on high alert as more rain is expected. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Dehradun, Chamoli, and Bageshwar, warning of intense rainfall, while Yellow Alerts remain in force for Tehri, Uttarkashi, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Nainital, and Rudraprayag. Residents and tourists have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and remain cautious in landslide-prone areas.
The flood situation continues to remain critical across several northeastern states, particularly Assam and Nagaland, where swollen rivers have inundated vast areas. Thousands of people remain affected, while rescue and relief operations are being carried out by local authorities and disaster response teams. Officials continue to shift vulnerable residents to safer locations and provide emergency supplies as floodwaters persist in many districts.
The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala, Konkan and Goa, and parts of Madhya Maharashtra. These regions have been placed under an Orange Alert, with rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm likely at isolated locations. Meanwhile, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are under a Yellow Alert, where rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is expected.
Strong winds are also likely to accompany the rainfall. Wind speeds of 50 to 60 kmph are expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and adjoining parts of southern India may experience gusts reaching 40 to 50 kmph.
Although rainfall has provided temporary relief in many regions, temperatures remain above normal in parts of the country. Maximum temperatures were recorded well above seasonal averages in Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, and parts of Tamil Nadu. Madurai in Tamil Nadu emerged as the hottest place in the plains on Wednesday, recording a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius. In contrast, Haflong in Assam recorded the country's lowest minimum temperature at 17 degrees Celsius.
The weather department has urged people to remain alert during periods of heavy rainfall, avoid waterlogged areas, and stay away from open spaces during lightning activity. Farmers have been advised to ensure proper drainage in agricultural fields, safely harvest and store mature crops, and postpone the application of fertilisers and pesticides until weather conditions improve. Livestock owners have also been asked to move animals to secure shelters and maintain adequate fodder supplies. With the monsoon expected to remain active over the next few days, authorities have stressed the importance of following official weather advisories to minimise risks and ensure public safety.