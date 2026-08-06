Daily weather tracker: Monsoon fury continues; Delhi among several states likely to receive heavy rainfall, alerts issued

India continues to witness an active monsoon phase as heavy to very heavy rainfall batters several parts of the country, disrupting daily life and prompting weather warnings across multiple states. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a combination of a strong monsoon trough, an active western disturbance over northern India, and cyclonic circulations over different regions has intensified rainfall activity. These weather systems are expected to keep conditions unstable over the coming days, with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and persistent showers likely across large parts of the country.

Delhi-NCR faces waterlogging and traffic chaos

Delhi and the National Capital Region woke up to steady spells of light to moderate rain on Thursday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the humid weather but also causing widespread inconvenience. Waterlogging was reported from several low-lying areas, leading to slow-moving traffic and long congestion on major roads. Commuters travelling to schools, colleges, and offices faced significant delays as vehicles crawled through flooded stretches. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Delhi-NCR, forecasting heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in isolated areas during the day.

Uttarakhand battles landslides amid relentless downpour

In the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, continuous rainfall has severely affected normal life. Several roads have been blocked due to landslides, while authorities remain on high alert as more rain is expected. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Dehradun, Chamoli, and Bageshwar, warning of intense rainfall, while Yellow Alerts remain in force for Tehri, Uttarkashi, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Nainital, and Rudraprayag. Residents and tourists have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and remain cautious in landslide-prone areas.

Flood situation remains serious in the Northeast

The flood situation continues to remain critical across several northeastern states, particularly Assam and Nagaland, where swollen rivers have inundated vast areas. Thousands of people remain affected, while rescue and relief operations are being carried out by local authorities and disaster response teams. Officials continue to shift vulnerable residents to safer locations and provide emergency supplies as floodwaters persist in many districts.

Heavy rainfall forecast for several states

The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala, Konkan and Goa, and parts of Madhya Maharashtra. These regions have been placed under an Orange Alert, with rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm likely at isolated locations. Meanwhile, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are under a Yellow Alert, where rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is expected.