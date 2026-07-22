Daily weather tracker: Monsoon fury grips India: heavy rain alert issued for more than 18 states as hills face severe disruptions

Monsoon fury grips India as over 18 states face heavy rainfall alerts, while mountains battle landslides, blocked roads, and severe weather disruptions.

Delhi witnesses continuous showers with thunderstorms, whereas Uttarakhand suffers major road closures amid rising landslide risks and challenging travel conditions.

Gujarat, Konkan, and Madhya Maharashtra receive red alerts as extremely heavy rainfall threatens flooding, infrastructure damage, and public safety concerns.

Weather department warns of intense rain, lightning, and strong winds across several states, urging citizens to remain cautious and follow advisories.

Farmers advised to protect crops, ensure drainage, and avoid chemical spraying as active monsoon conditions continue affecting agricultural regions nationwide.

The southwest monsoon has once again intensified across large parts of India, bringing widespread rainfall, flooding concerns, and travel disruptions from the Himalayan region to the western coast and central plains. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a combination of an active monsoon trough, a western disturbance over northwest India, and cyclonic circulations in the upper atmosphere has created conditions for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across more than 18 states.

The weather systems are expected to trigger intense rain over northern, western, central, and eastern India, prompting authorities to issue red, orange, and yellow alerts in several regions. Officials have urged residents to remain vigilant as the spell of adverse weather is likely to continue over the coming days.

Delhi braces for a wet day

The national capital witnessed steady rainfall from the morning hours, with cloudy skies expected to persist throughout the day. The IMD has forecast intermittent showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 20 to 30 kmph in many parts of the city. Light rain or drizzle may continue into the evening and night.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C, while the minimum may hover between 24°C and 26°C. Although the rainfall is likely to provide relief from humid conditions, waterlogging and traffic congestion are anticipated in several low-lying areas, prompting authorities to advise commuters to avoid unnecessary travel.

Uttarakhand faces road closures and landslide risk

Continuous rainfall has severely affected normal life in Uttarakhand, where 142 roads have been closed following landslides and debris accumulation. Mountain districts, including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Nainital, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh, remain under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall.

Officials have warned that the risk of fresh landslides remains high in vulnerable hill regions. Residents and tourists have been advised to avoid non-essential travel and strictly follow administrative advisories until weather conditions improve.

Red alerts issued for Western India

The IMD has placed Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra under a red alert, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm in isolated locations. The persistent downpour could result in urban flooding, overflowing rivers, and disruption of transport and essential services.