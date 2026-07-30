Daily weather tracker: Monsoon in full swing as torrential rain batters several states, Assam flood crisis deepens

In addition, a cyclonic circulation associated with a western disturbance remains active over northern Pakistan and adjoining Jammu, contributing to unstable weather conditions across northern India. The interaction of these systems has strengthened monsoon activity, resulting in widespread rain over much of the country.

Assam battles severe floods

Assam continues to face one of the most serious flood situations of the season as relentless rainfall has inundated hundreds of villages. Official figures indicate that the death toll has risen to 78, while more than three lakh people have been affected across several districts, including Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Biswanath and Kamrup (Metro).

Floodwaters have submerged around 551 villages and damaged over 21,000 hectares of agricultural land, causing extensive losses to farmers. Rising river levels and continued rainfall have complicated relief and rehabilitation efforts, with authorities remaining on high alert as the situation evolves.

Delhi-NCR under Yellow alert

The national capital and surrounding NCR region are expected to experience cloudy skies throughout the day, with light to moderate rainfall in most areas and heavy showers at isolated locations. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Delhi, cautioning residents about possible waterlogging, traffic congestion and localized disruptions.

Day temperatures are likely to remain between 32°C and 34°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 24°C and 26°C, offering some relief from the recent spell of humid weather.

Strong winds and temperature variations

Along with heavy rainfall, several states are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph. Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh are particularly vulnerable to strong winds, while Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Rajasthan may also experience lightning and squally weather conditions.

Despite widespread rain, temperature variations persist across the country. Maximum temperatures remain above normal in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while minimum temperatures are higher than average in several regions, including Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Advisory for farmers and residents

The IMD has urged farmers to drain excess water from agricultural fields, store harvested crops in safe and dry locations and avoid applying fertilizers or pesticides during periods of heavy rainfall. Livestock should be shifted to elevated and secure areas to minimize losses.

Residents have also been advised to avoid waterlogged roads, refrain from unnecessary travel during intense rainfall and stay away from open areas during thunderstorms due to the risk of lightning. Authorities have emphasized that people living in flood-prone regions should closely follow official advisories and evacuation instructions.

With the monsoon remaining highly active and multiple weather systems influencing atmospheric conditions, the next 24 hours are expected to remain critical for several parts of the country. Authorities continue to monitor the evolving situation as emergency agencies remain prepared to respond to any weather-related emergencies.