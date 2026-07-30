Daily weather tracker: Monsoon in full swing as torrential rain batters several states, Assam flood crisis deepens

Monsoon remains highly active across India as heavy to extremely heavy rainfall hits several states, disrupting normal life and raising flood concerns.
Assam flood crisis worsens with 78 deaths, three lakh affected people, hundreds of submerged villages, and widespread agricultural damage reported.
IMD issues red and yellow alerts across multiple states as deep depression, monsoon systems, and western disturbance trigger intense rainfall activity.
Delhi-NCR remains under yellow alert with cloudy skies, rainfall possibility, waterlogging risks, and traffic disruptions expected throughout the day.
Farmers and residents advised caution as authorities warn against waterlogged areas, lightning risks, unsafe travel, and weather-related emergencies nationwide.
The southwest monsoon has intensified across India, bringing widespread heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from central and western regions to the northeastern states. According to the latest weather update issued on Thursday morning, a deep depression over central Chhattisgarh is moving westward and is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area within the next 24 hours. However, its influence, combined with an active monsoon trough and a western disturbance over northern India, is expected to trigger intense rainfall across several parts of the country.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy to extremely heavy rainfall warnings for Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Assam and several adjoining regions. The department has placed parts of central Maharashtra and western Madhya Pradesh under a Red Alert, warning that isolated areas could receive more than 204.5 mm of rainfall within 24 hours.
States including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, eastern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Konkan and Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Marathwada and Vidarbha are also expected to witness heavy to very heavy showers. Yellow Alerts have been issued for several other states, including Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, West Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and parts of the Northeast, where significant rainfall is likely to continue.
Meteorologists said the deep depression over central Chhattisgarh has been moving westward at nearly 15 kmph over the past few hours. Although it is expected to weaken gradually, it will continue to influence weather conditions over Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and surrounding regions, bringing thunderstorms, lightning and persistent rainfall.
In addition, a cyclonic circulation associated with a western disturbance remains active over northern Pakistan and adjoining Jammu, contributing to unstable weather conditions across northern India. The interaction of these systems has strengthened monsoon activity, resulting in widespread rain over much of the country.
Assam continues to face one of the most serious flood situations of the season as relentless rainfall has inundated hundreds of villages. Official figures indicate that the death toll has risen to 78, while more than three lakh people have been affected across several districts, including Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Biswanath and Kamrup (Metro).
Floodwaters have submerged around 551 villages and damaged over 21,000 hectares of agricultural land, causing extensive losses to farmers. Rising river levels and continued rainfall have complicated relief and rehabilitation efforts, with authorities remaining on high alert as the situation evolves.
The national capital and surrounding NCR region are expected to experience cloudy skies throughout the day, with light to moderate rainfall in most areas and heavy showers at isolated locations. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Delhi, cautioning residents about possible waterlogging, traffic congestion and localized disruptions.
Day temperatures are likely to remain between 32°C and 34°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 24°C and 26°C, offering some relief from the recent spell of humid weather.
Along with heavy rainfall, several states are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph. Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh are particularly vulnerable to strong winds, while Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Rajasthan may also experience lightning and squally weather conditions.
Despite widespread rain, temperature variations persist across the country. Maximum temperatures remain above normal in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while minimum temperatures are higher than average in several regions, including Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
The IMD has urged farmers to drain excess water from agricultural fields, store harvested crops in safe and dry locations and avoid applying fertilizers or pesticides during periods of heavy rainfall. Livestock should be shifted to elevated and secure areas to minimize losses.
Residents have also been advised to avoid waterlogged roads, refrain from unnecessary travel during intense rainfall and stay away from open areas during thunderstorms due to the risk of lightning. Authorities have emphasized that people living in flood-prone regions should closely follow official advisories and evacuation instructions.
With the monsoon remaining highly active and multiple weather systems influencing atmospheric conditions, the next 24 hours are expected to remain critical for several parts of the country. Authorities continue to monitor the evolving situation as emergency agencies remain prepared to respond to any weather-related emergencies.