Daily weather tracker: Monsoon intensifies across India as heavy rain triggers floods, landslides and widespread alerts

Thousands of residents have been forced to move into relief camps after floodwaters inundated homes and agricultural land. Several villages remain cut off due to submerged roads, while standing crops have suffered extensive damage. The IMD has forecast further heavy to very heavy rainfall across many parts of Assam, with isolated places likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm. Orange and Red alerts remain in force for the state as officials monitor the evolving situation.

Kerala struggles with rain and landslides

Kerala is also witnessing the impact of persistent monsoon showers. Continuous rainfall has triggered landslides in vulnerable hilly regions, disrupting transport and daily life. Reports indicate that at least 15 people have lost their lives, while seven others remain missing. Emergency teams have been deployed to affected areas, and authorities have appealed to residents living in landslide-prone locations to stay alert and move to safer places whenever necessary.

The state administration is closely monitoring rainfall patterns and river levels as rescue and relief operations continue.

Heavy rain alerts across several states

The IMD has issued Red alerts for Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, where extremely heavy rainfall is expected. Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura have been placed under Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Yellow alerts have been issued for several other states, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Many of these regions are likely to experience intense rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.