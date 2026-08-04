Daily weather tracker: Monsoon intensifies across India as heavy rain triggers floods, landslides and widespread alerts

Monsoon fury intensifies across India; IMD issues Red alerts as floods, landslides and heavy rain disrupt life in several states.
Assam flood crisis deepens with rising death toll, while Kerala battles landslides amid persistent heavy monsoon rainfall and weather warnings.
Delhi gets rain relief as IMD forecasts more showers; Northeast faces extremely heavy rain and widespread flood threat.
Heavy to extremely heavy rain expected across multiple states as active monsoon systems trigger flooding, strong winds and thunderstorms nationwide.
Authorities urge caution as torrential rain, floods and landslides impact millions; farmers advised to protect crops and livestock.
India’s southwest monsoon remains at its peak, bringing widespread rainfall across the country and prompting weather alerts in several states. According to the latest update issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 4, 2026, multiple weather systems, including an active monsoon trough, a fresh western disturbance over northwest India, and cyclonic circulations in the upper atmosphere, are expected to fuel heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the coming days. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant as flooding, landslides and waterlogging continue to disrupt normal life in several regions.
The flood situation in Assam remains critical after days of relentless rainfall. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the death toll from the floods has risen to 87, with two more fatalities reported recently in Sivasagar district. Around 1.28 lakh people across seven districts continue to be affected by the disaster.
Thousands of residents have been forced to move into relief camps after floodwaters inundated homes and agricultural land. Several villages remain cut off due to submerged roads, while standing crops have suffered extensive damage. The IMD has forecast further heavy to very heavy rainfall across many parts of Assam, with isolated places likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm. Orange and Red alerts remain in force for the state as officials monitor the evolving situation.
Kerala is also witnessing the impact of persistent monsoon showers. Continuous rainfall has triggered landslides in vulnerable hilly regions, disrupting transport and daily life. Reports indicate that at least 15 people have lost their lives, while seven others remain missing. Emergency teams have been deployed to affected areas, and authorities have appealed to residents living in landslide-prone locations to stay alert and move to safer places whenever necessary.
The state administration is closely monitoring rainfall patterns and river levels as rescue and relief operations continue.
The IMD has issued Red alerts for Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, where extremely heavy rainfall is expected. Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura have been placed under Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Yellow alerts have been issued for several other states, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Many of these regions are likely to experience intense rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
In the national capital region, overnight showers brought relief from the heat, lowering temperatures and creating pleasant weather conditions. However, the IMD has warned that multiple spells of light to moderate rain, along with isolated heavy showers, thunderstorms and strong winds, are likely throughout the day.
Along with heavy rainfall, the weather department has warned of thunderstorms and wind speeds reaching 40 to 60 kmph in several parts of the country. Residents have been advised to avoid open fields, isolated trees and electric poles during lightning activity. Farmers have also been urged to exercise caution while working outdoors.
Despite widespread rainfall, some regions continue to record above-normal temperatures. Parts of Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh have reported unusually high daytime temperatures, while several areas in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra continue to witness warmer-than-normal minimum temperatures. On August 3, the highest maximum temperature in the plains was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius in Kovilangulam, Tamil Nadu.
Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall and to stay away from waterlogged roads and flood-affected areas. Residents in flood- and landslide-prone regions have been advised to follow local administration instructions and shift to safer locations if required. During thunderstorms, people should remain indoors and avoid taking shelter under trees.
The IMD has also advised farmers in areas expecting heavy rainfall to ensure proper drainage from agricultural fields and postpone irrigation, fertilizer application and pesticide spraying. Harvest-ready crops should be stored safely, while livestock should be kept in dry shelters with adequate fodder and clean drinking water. Farmers have also been encouraged to closely monitor crops for diseases and pest attacks that often follow prolonged wet weather, ensuring timely preventive measures to minimise losses.