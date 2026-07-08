Daily weather tracker: Monsoon intensifies across India; IMD issues red, orange and yellow alerts for several states

The southwest monsoon has become active across most parts of India, bringing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds that have disrupted normal life in several states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange and yellow alerts for different regions, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days as a low-pressure system and an active monsoon trough continue to influence weather conditions.
According to the IMD, the northern limit of the monsoon has advanced further and now extends across Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab. The weather agency expects the monsoon to cover the remaining parts of the country within the next two to three days, marking its full seasonal spread.
The IMD said a low-pressure area centred over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh remains active, although it is likely to weaken gradually during the next 12 hours. The associated cyclonic circulation continues to draw moisture into central and northern India, resulting in widespread rainfall across several states.
The monsoon trough currently stretches from Rajasthan through Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to West Bengal, creating favourable conditions for persistent showers. Meteorologists said the interaction between these weather systems is expected to maintain rainfall activity over central, northern and eastern India during the coming days.
Heavy rainfall has already affected normal life in several parts of the country, particularly in Mumbai and adjoining districts, where waterlogging has slowed traffic and disrupted daily commuting. Local authorities reported incidents of fallen trees, damaged hoardings and inundated roads following continuous showers.
In the national capital and adjoining areas, intermittent rain since Wednesday morning has brought relief from high temperatures but has also led to traffic congestion in several locations. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph, with isolated gusts reaching up to 70 kmph.
Similar weather conditions are expected across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan, where moderate to heavy rainfall is likely during the day.
The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, warning of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm. Such intense precipitation could trigger flash floods, landslides and a sharp rise in river levels, particularly in vulnerable hill districts.
An orange alert has been issued for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Gujarat, eastern Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka and Madhya Maharashtra. These regions are expected to receive very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm.
Yellow alerts remain in effect for Bihar, Kerala, Vidarbha, Saurashtra and Kutch, besides Delhi-NCR and several parts of north India, where heavy rainfall and thunderstorms may cause localised flooding and temporary disruption to transport.
The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds across several states. Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu may experience winds of up to 60 kmph, while parts of Rajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are also likely to witness squally weather.
Marine conditions are expected to remain adverse over both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Wind speeds along the north Konkan coast may reach 80 kmph, resulting in rough sea conditions. Similar conditions are likely along the coasts of Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Odisha and West Bengal. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until conditions improve.
The IMD has urged residents to avoid waterlogged areas, stay away from weak structures, electric poles and large trees during thunderstorms, and monitor official weather updates before travelling. Farmers have been advised to ensure proper drainage in agricultural fields, protect harvested crops from moisture and postpone the application of fertilisers and pesticides until weather conditions stabilise. Livestock should be kept in secure shelters with adequate fodder and clean drinking water.
With widespread rainfall expected to continue across several regions, authorities have appealed to the public to rely only on official weather bulletins and comply with advisories issued by local administrations. As the monsoon strengthens further over the coming days, preparedness and caution will remain critical in reducing the impact of heavy rain and associated weather hazards.