Daily weather tracker: Monsoon intensifies across India; IMD issues red, orange and yellow alerts for several states

The southwest monsoon has become active across most parts of India, bringing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds that have disrupted normal life in several states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange and yellow alerts for different regions, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days as a low-pressure system and an active monsoon trough continue to influence weather conditions.

According to the IMD, the northern limit of the monsoon has advanced further and now extends across Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab. The weather agency expects the monsoon to cover the remaining parts of the country within the next two to three days, marking its full seasonal spread.

Low-pressure area sustains rainfall activity

The IMD said a low-pressure area centred over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh remains active, although it is likely to weaken gradually during the next 12 hours. The associated cyclonic circulation continues to draw moisture into central and northern India, resulting in widespread rainfall across several states.

The monsoon trough currently stretches from Rajasthan through Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to West Bengal, creating favourable conditions for persistent showers. Meteorologists said the interaction between these weather systems is expected to maintain rainfall activity over central, northern and eastern India during the coming days.

Rain affects transport and daily life

Heavy rainfall has already affected normal life in several parts of the country, particularly in Mumbai and adjoining districts, where waterlogging has slowed traffic and disrupted daily commuting. Local authorities reported incidents of fallen trees, damaged hoardings and inundated roads following continuous showers.

In the national capital and adjoining areas, intermittent rain since Wednesday morning has brought relief from high temperatures but has also led to traffic congestion in several locations. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph, with isolated gusts reaching up to 70 kmph.