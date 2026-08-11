Daily weather tracker: Monsoon intensifies; Orange alert for Rajasthan and Himachal, Yellow alert across more than 15 states

Monsoon remains active across India, bringing heavy to very heavy rain warnings for Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh today and tomorrow.
More than 15 states receive yellow alerts as intense showers threaten waterlogging, landslides, thunderstorms and lightning across several regions today nationwide.
Low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and active monsoon trough expected to strengthen rainfall over central and northern India further.
Thunderstorms and gusty winds may accompany rain, with lightning risks prompting people to avoid open areas, trees and unsafe structures.
Farmers advised to improve drainage, avoid irrigation and spraying during heavy rain, while harvested crops should be stored safely indoors.
The southwest monsoon remained active across large parts of the country on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states. Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh have been placed under an orange alert, while more than 15 states have received yellow alerts for heavy rain.
According to the weather bulletin issued on August 11, a low-pressure area persists over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions. The monsoon trough extends from Bikaner through the low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh, Daltonganj and Digha to the central-eastern Bay of Bengal. The weather systems are expected to intensify rainfall activity over several parts of the country during the coming days.
Eastern Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert. Rainfall in the range of 115.6 to 204.4 mm is possible in affected areas.
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, western Madhya Pradesh and western Rajasthan. These areas may receive between 64.5 to 115.5 mm of rain, for which a yellow alert has been issued.
The weather department has warned that intense showers could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas. Landslides are also possible in vulnerable hill districts. Residents have been advised to stay away from swollen rivers, streams, flooded roads and other waterlogged locations.
Rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several states. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are among the regions where lightning activity is expected.
Winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph may occur in some areas. Authorities have advised people to avoid open spaces, trees, electricity poles and weak structures during thunderstorms. Staying indoors during lightning is considered the safest option.
A western disturbance is also active as a trough in the middle tropospheric westerly winds. Its influence could increase cloud cover, rainfall and thunderstorm activity across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and adjoining mountainous areas.
The combination of the western disturbance and active monsoon systems is expected to keep weather conditions unsettled across the northern and central parts of the country.
While rainfall has brought relief to several regions, temperatures remain unusually high in some areas. Maximum temperatures were more than 5.1 degrees Celsius above normal in parts of Assam and Meghalaya and coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Minimum temperatures were also significantly above normal in parts of Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, western Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, western Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra-Kutch.
On August 10, Jaisalmer in Rajasthan recorded the highest maximum temperature among the plains at 40.4 degrees Celsius, while Haflong in Assam recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 18 degrees Celsius.
The ongoing rainfall is beneficial for agriculture, but excessive water can damage standing crops. Farmers have been advised to maintain proper drainage in fields and avoid irrigation, fertiliser application and pesticide spraying during periods of heavy rain.
Harvested crops, seeds, grain and farm equipment should be moved to elevated, dry and secure locations. Farmers in areas expecting strong winds should provide support to banana, papaya and vegetable crops.
People should avoid unnecessary travel during intense rainfall, never attempt to cross flooded roads or bridges, and secure loose objects around homes. Livestock should also be kept indoors during thunderstorms. With monsoon activity remaining strong, residents are advised to closely follow local weather warnings and take precautions against flooding, lightning and landslides.