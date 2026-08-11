Daily weather tracker: Monsoon intensifies; Orange alert for Rajasthan and Himachal, Yellow alert across more than 15 states

The southwest monsoon remained active across large parts of the country on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states. Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh have been placed under an orange alert, while more than 15 states have received yellow alerts for heavy rain.

According to the weather bulletin issued on August 11, a low-pressure area persists over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions. The monsoon trough extends from Bikaner through the low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh, Daltonganj and Digha to the central-eastern Bay of Bengal. The weather systems are expected to intensify rainfall activity over several parts of the country during the coming days.

Orange alert for Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh

Eastern Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert. Rainfall in the range of 115.6 to 204.4 mm is possible in affected areas.