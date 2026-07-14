Daily weather tracker: Monsoon momentum dips across several states; Bihar and Odisha under orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain

Meteorologists say these weather systems are responsible for the uneven distribution of rainfall across India. As a result, monsoon activity has slowed over much of north India, while eastern and northeastern states continue to remain under the influence of moisture-laden weather systems.

Delhi-NCR gets temporary relief

Delhi and the National Capital Region received light to moderate rainfall during the night and early morning hours, bringing much-needed relief from oppressive heat and humidity. The showers, accompanied by strong winds, led to a noticeable drop in temperatures and made morning conditions significantly more pleasant.

However, waterlogging was reported in some low-lying areas, affecting traffic movement during the morning rush. The IMD has forecast light rainfall, thunderstorms and wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph over the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature in the capital is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover near 27 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain alert for Eastern states

The weather department has issued an Orange Alert for Bihar and Odisha, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in isolated places. Such intense rainfall could lead to waterlogging, localized flooding and disruption of road transport in vulnerable areas.

A Yellow Alert has also been issued for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim, where heavy rainfall is expected. Authorities have advised residents in these regions to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in flood-prone and low-lying areas.

Thunderstorms, strong winds and heat continue

Apart from heavy rainfall, several states are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. Wind speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are expected over parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, while Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Karnataka and parts of West Bengal may witness winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph.