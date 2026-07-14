Daily weather tracker: Monsoon momentum dips across several states; Bihar and Odisha under orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain

Monsoon momentum weakens over several states, delaying widespread rain; Bihar and Odisha brace for extremely heavy showers.
IMD forecasts heavy rain across eastern and northeastern states, with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds expected in several regions.
Delhi-NCR receives temporary relief from heat as light rain lowers temperatures, but humidity and localized waterlogging remain concerns.
Several states continue facing above-normal temperatures due to reduced rainfall, with heatwave conditions likely in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Fishermen advised against venturing into seas as Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal witness strong winds and rough weather conditions.
The southwest monsoon has entered a temporary weak phase across large parts of the country, delaying widespread rainfall over northern India even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for very heavy rain in Bihar and Odisha. While several northern states continue to wait for significant showers, eastern and northeastern regions are expected to receive intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the next 24 hours.
The latest weather bulletin indicates that the uneven progress of the monsoon is creating a sharp contrast in weather conditions across the country. Some regions are witnessing heavy downpours, while others continue to experience above-normal temperatures due to the lack of sustained rainfall.
According to the IMD, the monsoon trough currently extends from Bikaner through Churu, Lucknow, Patna, Bankura and Diamond Harbour before reaching the east-central Bay of Bengal. An upper air cyclonic circulation remains active over the north Bay of Bengal, extending up to around 5.8 kilometres above mean sea level. Additional upper air circulations are also present over north Gujarat and adjoining southwest Rajasthan, while the western disturbance affecting Pakistan and nearby areas has weakened considerably.
Meteorologists say these weather systems are responsible for the uneven distribution of rainfall across India. As a result, monsoon activity has slowed over much of north India, while eastern and northeastern states continue to remain under the influence of moisture-laden weather systems.
Delhi and the National Capital Region received light to moderate rainfall during the night and early morning hours, bringing much-needed relief from oppressive heat and humidity. The showers, accompanied by strong winds, led to a noticeable drop in temperatures and made morning conditions significantly more pleasant.
However, waterlogging was reported in some low-lying areas, affecting traffic movement during the morning rush. The IMD has forecast light rainfall, thunderstorms and wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph over the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature in the capital is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover near 27 degrees Celsius.
The weather department has issued an Orange Alert for Bihar and Odisha, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in isolated places. Such intense rainfall could lead to waterlogging, localized flooding and disruption of road transport in vulnerable areas.
A Yellow Alert has also been issued for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim, where heavy rainfall is expected. Authorities have advised residents in these regions to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in flood-prone and low-lying areas.
Apart from heavy rainfall, several states are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. Wind speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are expected over parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, while Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Karnataka and parts of West Bengal may witness winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph.
Despite the ongoing monsoon season, many parts of the country continue to record above-normal temperatures due to weak rainfall activity. Marathwada and north interior Karnataka have reported temperatures more than five degrees Celsius above normal. Higher-than-normal temperatures have also been observed over parts of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu. The IMD has also warned of heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of coastal Andhra Pradesh, with hot and humid weather likely to persist over Odisha, Rayalaseema and parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
The IMD has warned of strong winds over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, with wind speeds ranging from 45 to 55 kmph and gusts reaching up to 65 kmph in some areas. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, while those already at sea have been urged to return to the coast as a precaution.
The weather department has also advised farmers in areas expecting heavy rainfall to ensure proper drainage in agricultural fields and safely store harvested crops. Spraying fertilizers or pesticides during rain or strong winds should be avoided, while livestock should be sheltered in secure locations. Citizens have been urged to stay away from open fields, trees and electric poles during thunderstorms and to follow official weather updates as authorities continue to monitor the evolving monsoon situation across the country.