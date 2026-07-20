Daily weather tracker: Monsoon regains momentum as IMD issues heavy rain alerts across North, East and Northeast India

Red alert for Himalayan states

The most severe weather conditions are expected over the western Himalayan region. The IMD has issued a Red Alert for parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, where extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places. Rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm is possible in some locations, significantly increasing the risk of landslides, flash floods and rising river levels.

Continuous rainfall has already disrupted normal life in many hill districts, with reports of blocked roads, waterlogging and slope failures. Authorities have advised residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in landslide-prone areas, and to remain alert to official weather advisories and emergency warnings.

Delhi-NCR under Orange alert

The national capital region witnessed a dramatic change in weather on Monday morning as widespread showers lashed Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. While the rainfall brought welcome relief from persistent heat and humidity, it also caused traffic congestion and waterlogging across several major roads during the morning rush hour.

The IMD has placed Delhi-NCR under an Orange Alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph over the next few days. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 25°C and 27°C, providing relatively cooler conditions compared to recent weeks.

Heavy rain forecast for several states

Apart from the Himalayan region, the IMD has also issued Orange Alerts for Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, where rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is expected in isolated locations.

Yellow Alerts have been issued for Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, eastern Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala and other northeastern states. These regions are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated intense spells capable of causing localised flooding and disruption.

Thunderstorms, strong winds and falling temperatures

The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds across several parts of the country. Wind speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are expected over parts of Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, northern interior Karnataka, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry and Karaikal. Similar weather conditions are likely over Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, southern interior Karnataka and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Persistent rainfall has led to a noticeable drop in temperatures across much of northern India, bringing relief from the intense summer heat. However, Churu in Rajasthan recorded the country's highest maximum temperature of 41.6°C on Sunday, while Malegaon in Maharashtra registered the lowest minimum temperature among the plains at 10.3°C.

Public and farmers urged to remain vigilant

The IMD has urged people to avoid waterlogged areas, stay indoors during lightning activity and follow advisories issued by local authorities. Farmers have been advised to maintain proper drainage in agricultural fields, harvest mature crops wherever possible and store harvested produce in safe, dry locations to minimise losses. Livestock owners have also been encouraged to keep animals sheltered during periods of heavy rain and strong winds.

With the monsoon becoming active once again and multiple weather systems continuing to influence rainfall across the country, authorities are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Residents, particularly those living in flood- and landslide-prone regions, have been advised to remain cautious and prepared as widespread rain is expected to continue in the coming days.