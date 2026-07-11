Daily weather tracker: Monsoon remains active; heavy rain alert issued across more than 20 states

The IMD has issued heavy rainfall alerts for more than 20 states as the active monsoon continues to influence weather conditions.

Delhi-NCR is under a Yellow Alert with forecasts of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds during the day.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have reported road closures, landslides and travel disruptions due to continuous heavy rainfall.

Orange Alert has been issued for several northeastern and eastern states expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Farmers and residents have been advised to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel and follow official weather advisories during the active monsoon spell.

The southwest monsoon continued to remain active across large parts of the country on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across more than 20 states. The weather department said a low-pressure area persisting over north-central Uttar Pradesh, along with an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, is driving the current spell of widespread rainfall. Although the system is expected to weaken gradually over the next 12 hours, its impact is likely to continue, keeping weather conditions unstable across northern, eastern and northeastern India.

Delhi-NCR on yellow alert

The IMD has placed Delhi and the National Capital Region under a Yellow Alert, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds during the day. Rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is likely in isolated areas, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 25 degrees Celsius. Civic authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall, as waterlogging and traffic disruptions are expected in several low-lying areas.

Uttarakhand battles rain-induced disruptions

Continuous rainfall has disrupted normal life in Uttarakhand, where 173 roads have been closed following landslides and debris accumulation. Among the affected routes are the Yamunotri and Gangotri National Highways, posing challenges for pilgrims travelling to the Char Dham shrines. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar, Champawat, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar, forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. With rivers flowing at elevated levels, the state administration has urged pilgrims and tourists to closely monitor weather updates and travel only when conditions are considered safe.