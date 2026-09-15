Daily weather tracker: Monsoon retreat begins, but rain, thunderstorms and strong winds continue across India

Summary
Monsoon retreat begins from northwest India, but heavy rain and thunderstorms continue across several states, keeping weather conditions unsettled.
Low-pressure systems over Rajasthan and nearby regions are driving rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds across northern and western India.
Heavy rainfall is forecast in northeastern, southern and northern states, with yellow alerts issued for several regions.
Delhi-NCR may experience cloudy skies, rainfall and thunderstorms, offering relief from humidity while maintaining unsettled weather conditions.
Farmers are advised to protect crops, ensure proper drainage and avoid chemical spraying as monsoon rainfall continues across India.
The southwest monsoon is showing early signs of retreat from parts of northwest India, but its influence remains firmly entrenched across several regions of the country. According to the India Meteorological Department’s forecast issued on September 15, weather conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the monsoon from parts of Rajasthan, with the process likely to begin around September 19.
The retreat, however, does not mean an immediate end to the rainy season. Several states are expected to continue experiencing spells of heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the coming days.
A low-pressure area was lying over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Kutch and southeast Pakistan on Tuesday morning. The associated cyclonic circulation extends through the lower and middle levels of the atmosphere and is contributing to unsettled weather across the region.
The monsoon trough is extending from southwest Rajasthan through the centre of the low-pressure area, Ajmer, Gwalior, Sultanpur, Bankura and Digha before reaching towards the northwest Bay of Bengal. Its position, along with the presence of a western disturbance, is expected to trigger cloud development, rainfall and thunderstorms across several areas.
The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Kerala, Saurashtra and Kutch, south interior Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, as well as Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. A yellow alert has been issued for these areas, with rainfall of between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm possible.
Heavy showers could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupt road traffic, particularly in places that receive intense rainfall over a short period.
The weather has also taken a turn across Delhi-NCR. While widespread rain did not materialise in the capital on Monday, parts of Noida and Ghaziabad received light showers. The weather department has forecast further rainfall and thunderstorms in the region.
Delhi is likely to remain cloudy, with the maximum temperature hovering around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 24 degrees Celsius. The change in weather could provide some relief from persistent humidity, although conditions may remain unsettled throughout the day.
Rain is not the only concern. Several parts of the country may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh could witness wind speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour along with lightning.
Thunderstorms are also possible across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and several northeastern states. Residents have been advised to avoid open areas during lightning and seek shelter in safe buildings.
The transition towards the end of the monsoon is also producing sharp variations in temperature. Assam and Meghalaya and parts of Rayalaseema recorded maximum temperatures more than five degrees Celsius above normal. Several areas, including Rajasthan, Bihar, western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu-Puducherry, also reported unusually high minimum temperatures.
Jaisalmer in Rajasthan recorded the country’s highest maximum temperature on September 14 at 40.1 degrees Celsius, while Yavatmal in Maharashtra recorded the lowest minimum temperature among the plains at 15.2 degrees Celsius.
The continuing rain requires particular caution in agricultural areas. Farmers have been advised to ensure proper drainage in fields, protect harvested crops and agricultural equipment, and avoid spraying pesticides or other farm chemicals during rainfall. Regular monitoring for pests and crop diseases will also remain important.
Recent rainfall has already been significant in several locations. Jagdalpur recorded 60 mm of rain between the morning of September 14 and early morning of September 15, while Ahmedabad and Rajkot each received around 50 mm and Porbandar recorded 40 mm.
The monsoon may be preparing to retreat, but its influence is far from over. With heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds still expected across wide areas, residents and farmers will need to remain alert to local weather warnings as India gradually moves towards the post-monsoon season.