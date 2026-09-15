Daily weather tracker: Monsoon retreat begins, but rain, thunderstorms and strong winds continue across India

The monsoon trough is extending from southwest Rajasthan through the centre of the low-pressure area, Ajmer, Gwalior, Sultanpur, Bankura and Digha before reaching towards the northwest Bay of Bengal. Its position, along with the presence of a western disturbance, is expected to trigger cloud development, rainfall and thunderstorms across several areas.

Heavy rain forecast in several states

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Kerala, Saurashtra and Kutch, south interior Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, as well as Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. A yellow alert has been issued for these areas, with rainfall of between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm possible.

Heavy showers could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupt road traffic, particularly in places that receive intense rainfall over a short period.

Delhi-NCR braces for changing weather

The weather has also taken a turn across Delhi-NCR. While widespread rain did not materialise in the capital on Monday, parts of Noida and Ghaziabad received light showers. The weather department has forecast further rainfall and thunderstorms in the region.

Delhi is likely to remain cloudy, with the maximum temperature hovering around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 24 degrees Celsius. The change in weather could provide some relief from persistent humidity, although conditions may remain unsettled throughout the day.

Thunderstorms and strong winds add to risk

Rain is not the only concern. Several parts of the country may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh could witness wind speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour along with lightning.