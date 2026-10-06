Daily weather tracker: Monsoon retreat brings rain and thunderstorms to North India, heavy showers in south

The southwest monsoon is steadily withdrawing from the country, but its retreat has not brought an immediate end to unsettled weather. Several atmospheric systems are continuing to influence weather conditions across different regions, triggering thunderstorms, rain and strong winds in many states.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s forecast issued on October 6, 2026, southern states are likely to witness heavy rainfall in several areas, while parts of northern India, including Delhi, may experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. The changing weather pattern is expected to persist over the next few days as the monsoon withdrawal progresses.

Monsoon withdrawal continues

The southwest monsoon is continuing its retreat from the country. The withdrawal line has advanced through parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra and has also progressed further towards the Arabian Sea.

However, the departure of the monsoon does not mean that rainfall activity will cease immediately. Moisture remaining in the atmosphere, along with developing weather systems, is expected to keep conditions favourable for rain and thunderstorms, particularly over southern and eastern parts of the country.

Heavy rain expected in Southern states

Southern India is likely to remain one of the most active weather zones. A weather trough extending from the Gulf of Mannar towards central Maharashtra is influencing atmospheric conditions across the region.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala and Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 6. Rainfall in these areas could range between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in some locations, prompting a yellow alert.