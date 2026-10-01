Daily weather tracker: Monsoon retreat gathers pace as South and Northeast brace for heavy rain

The southwest monsoon is steadily withdrawing from several parts of India, signalling the gradual transition towards the post-monsoon season. According to the latest weather update issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on October 1, 2026, the retreating monsoon line is now passing through Gurdaspur in Punjab, Chandigarh, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Dholpur, Udaipur, Deesa and Naliya.

The weather system is expected to retreat from the remaining parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh over the next two to three days. The withdrawal may also advance from most parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, as well as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra could also witness the monsoon's departure.

With the retreat, much of northern and western India is likely to experience increasingly dry and clearer weather. The change marks an important seasonal shift after months of monsoon rainfall across the country.

South India remains under rain alert

While the north moves towards drier conditions, several southern states remain vulnerable to significant rainfall. The IMD has forecast heavy rain over parts of coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, south interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is possible in isolated areas, prompting a yellow alert. Kerala and Mahe, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may also experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, interior Karnataka and parts of Odisha could witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph. Some areas of Andhra Pradesh may also experience strong surface winds.

Residents in affected areas have been advised to exercise caution during thunderstorms and avoid exposed locations when lightning activity intensifies.

Northeast faces another spell of rain

The Northeast is also expected to remain active as a weakened low-pressure area and its associated circulation continue to influence weather conditions. The system, which had developed near northern Myanmar, adjoining southeast Bangladesh, Mizoram and the northeastern Bay of Bengal, weakened by the morning of October 1.

However, the associated circulation is expected to remain influential for several hours, supporting unsettled weather across the region. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is forecast over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, as well as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for these areas, where isolated rainfall could reach between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

Western disturbance adds to weather activity

A western disturbance, visible as a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and neighbouring areas, is another feature being monitored by weather officials. Its influence could produce thunderstorms and rain over parts of Uttarakhand on October 1 and 2, while most other northern areas are expected to remain predominantly dry.

Temperatures remain elevated in several regions

Despite the seasonal transition, unusually high temperatures have persisted in parts of the country. Maximum temperatures in sections of Marathwada and Telangana were more than 5.1 degrees Celsius above normal.

On September 30, Palayamkottai in Tamil Nadu recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 39.5 degrees Celsius. Mandi in Himachal Pradesh recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 16.9 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall during the preceding 24 hours included 30 mm at Karaikal, while Bengaluru HAL, Gadag and Tuni each recorded around 20 mm.

Farmers advised to protect crops

The changing weather pattern also carries implications for agriculture. Farmers in rain-affected regions have been advised to ensure proper drainage, protect harvested crops from rain and avoid spraying pesticides or fertilisers during heavy rainfall.

Crops such as banana and papaya should be supported against strong winds, while livestock should be kept away from exposed fields during thunderstorms.

As the southwest monsoon continues its retreat, India is entering a season of sharply contrasting weather. Dry conditions are becoming more established across the north and west, while rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds remain a concern across parts of the south and Northeast. Authorities have urged residents and farmers to monitor local weather warnings and plan outdoor and agricultural activities accordingly.