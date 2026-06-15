Daily weather tracker: Monsoon set to advance into Madhya Pradesh as storms, rain, heat alerts grip India

India’s weather pattern is undergoing a significant transition as the southwest monsoon continues its steady advance across the country, bringing hopes of widespread rainfall while simultaneously triggering weather alerts in more than 15 states.

According to the latest forecast, the monsoon is likely to enter parts of Madhya Pradesh within the next 72 hours, marking an important phase in the seasonal progression.

While several regions are preparing for rain-bearing clouds and thunderstorms, parts of northern and central India continue to battle intense heat, creating a stark contrast in weather conditions across the country.

Monsoon nears Madhya Pradesh

Meteorological authorities have indicated that conditions remain highly favourable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon over the coming days. The system has already reached several parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar, and is expected to move deeper into central India.

Weather experts believe that southern and eastern districts of Madhya Pradesh could witness the arrival of the monsoon within the next three days. The anticipated onset is expected to bring an increase in rainfall activity, offering relief from rising temperatures and providing a boost to agricultural preparations ahead of the kharif sowing season.

Delhi-NCR under yellow alert

The national capital region remains under a yellow alert as changing weather conditions are expected to affect the area later in the day. Although temperatures are likely to hover around 40°C during the afternoon, strong winds, dust storms and light rainfall may develop by evening.

Residents experienced cloudy skies and isolated drizzles late on Sunday night, signalling the arrival of unstable atmospheric conditions. Meteorologists have warned that wind speeds could reach up to 60 kilometres per hour, potentially affecting traffic movement and outdoor activities.

Thunderstorms, strong winds across several states

A broad weather system is expected to trigger thunderstorms and gusty winds across large parts of north, central and eastern India. States including Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience lightning accompanied by winds ranging between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour.

Rajasthan remains one of the most vulnerable regions, with forecasts indicating the possibility of severe dust storms and wind speeds touching 70-80 kilometres per hour in some locations. Similar weather conditions are expected in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and western Madhya Pradesh, where thunderstorms could disrupt normal life.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to witness lightning activity and strong winds as atmospheric instability increases across these regions.

Heavy rainfall continues in the Northeast

The northeastern states are expected to remain under the influence of persistent rainfall over the next few days. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive heavy showers, with rainfall estimates ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in several areas.

The continuous rainfall has already brought down temperatures in many locations and provided relief from summer heat. Authorities remain alert to the possibility of waterlogging, localised flooding and landslides in vulnerable regions.

Heatwave conditions persist elsewhere

Despite increasing monsoon activity, heat-related concerns continue in parts of the country. Marathwada and Vidarbha in Maharashtra remain under the threat of heatwave conditions, prompting advisories for residents to avoid prolonged exposure to the afternoon sun.

Meanwhile, Konkan, Goa and parts of central Maharashtra are likely to experience hot and humid weather. Elevated nighttime temperatures may also lead to warm night conditions, reducing relief even after sunset.

Weather officials have noted that maximum temperatures across northwest India may rise by 4-6°C until June 18 before stabilising. The highest temperature recorded in the country on June 14 was 42.8°C in Phalodi, Rajasthan.

Advisory for citizens, farmers

With rapidly changing weather conditions affecting multiple regions simultaneously, authorities have urged people to remain vigilant. Citizens have been advised to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms and seek shelter during lightning events.

Farmers are being encouraged to plan agricultural operations according to local weather forecasts and protect crops and equipment from strong winds and heavy rain.

As India moves deeper into the monsoon season, the coming days are expected to bring both relief and challenges, underscoring the importance of staying informed and prepared for sudden weather changes.

