Daily weather tracker: Monsoon set to reach Delhi and remaining parts of North India soon; heavy rain triggers red and orange alerts across India

· Southwest monsoon is set to reach Delhi within two days as the IMD issues heavy rain alerts across several northern states.
· Red and orange alerts remain in force for Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and Maharashtra amid forecasts of extremely heavy rainfall and flooding.
· Lightning, thunderstorms and strong winds pose serious risks after eight people were killed by lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh.
· Floods continue to worsen in Assam, affecting over 48,500 people, submerging 179 villages and damaging thousands of hectares of farmland.
· The IMD has advised farmers and fishermen to remain cautious as hazardous weather conditions persist across large parts of the country.
The southwest monsoon is advancing rapidly across the country and is expected to cover Delhi and the remaining parts of north India within the next two days, bringing long-awaited relief from scorching summer temperatures while raising concerns over floods, lightning, and heavy rainfall in several states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts across different regions, warning of intense rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible disruptions to normal life.
According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon has already covered the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. It has also reached parts of Haryana and Punjab. Weather officials say atmospheric conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further into Delhi, the remaining parts of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh over the next 48 hours.
The arrival of the monsoon marks a significant shift in weather conditions after weeks of intense heat across northern India. Rainfall is expected to lower temperatures while improving moisture levels, although it may also lead to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in urban areas.
Early morning showers on July 2 brought welcome relief to residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), ending a prolonged spell of heat and humidity. Several parts of the city witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by cool winds, making the weather noticeably pleasant.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, forecasting moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the coming days. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 35 degrees Celsius, significantly lower than recent heatwave conditions.
The weather department has warned that several regions could witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall as the monsoon intensifies. Red and orange alerts have been issued for Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka, and Madhya Maharashtra, where isolated areas may receive more than 204.5 mm of rainfall.
Orange alerts have also been issued for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Odisha, and Saurashtra-Kutch, with rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm expected in some places.
Meanwhile, yellow alerts remain in effect for Bihar, eastern Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and several northeastern states. Authorities have cautioned that persistent rainfall could lead to flooding in low-lying areas and disrupt transportation and public services.
Alongside heavy rainfall, the IMD has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across many parts of the country. Wind speeds are expected to range between 40 and 50 kmph in several regions, with isolated gusts reaching up to 80 kmph.
The warning comes after eight people reportedly lost their lives due to lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh during the past 24 hours. Authorities have urged residents to remain indoors during thunderstorms and avoid open fields, trees, and electric poles. The weather department has stressed that following basic safety precautions during lightning events can significantly reduce the risk of casualties.
Continuous rainfall has further aggravated the flood situation in Assam, where thousands of people remain affected. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 48,500 people have been impacted, with Dhemaji district reporting the highest number of affected residents.
Floodwaters have submerged 179 villages and damaged more than 2,100 hectares of agricultural land. Relief and rescue operations are continuing as authorities monitor river levels and provide assistance to displaced families.
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal, and adjoining coastal waters due to rough sea conditions, high waves, and strong winds. Coastal regions of Gujarat, Konkan-Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Odisha, and the Andaman Sea are expected to experience hazardous marine conditions.
The department has also urged farmers to harvest mature crops where possible, ensure proper drainage in fields, avoid spraying fertilisers or pesticides during rainfall, and move livestock to safer shelters. Residents in flood-prone areas have been advised to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and closely follow official weather updates as the monsoon continues its advance across the country.