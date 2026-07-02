Daily weather tracker: Monsoon set to reach Delhi and remaining parts of North India soon; heavy rain triggers red and orange alerts across India

· Southwest monsoon is set to reach Delhi within two days as the IMD issues heavy rain alerts across several northern states.

· Red and orange alerts remain in force for Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and Maharashtra amid forecasts of extremely heavy rainfall and flooding.

· Lightning, thunderstorms and strong winds pose serious risks after eight people were killed by lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh.

· Floods continue to worsen in Assam, affecting over 48,500 people, submerging 179 villages and damaging thousands of hectares of farmland.

· The IMD has advised farmers and fishermen to remain cautious as hazardous weather conditions persist across large parts of the country.

The southwest monsoon is advancing rapidly across the country and is expected to cover Delhi and the remaining parts of north India within the next two days, bringing long-awaited relief from scorching summer temperatures while raising concerns over floods, lightning, and heavy rainfall in several states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts across different regions, warning of intense rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible disruptions to normal life.

Monsoon advances towards North India

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon has already covered the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. It has also reached parts of Haryana and Punjab. Weather officials say atmospheric conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further into Delhi, the remaining parts of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh over the next 48 hours.

The arrival of the monsoon marks a significant shift in weather conditions after weeks of intense heat across northern India. Rainfall is expected to lower temperatures while improving moisture levels, although it may also lead to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in urban areas.

Delhi receives rainfall relief

Early morning showers on July 2 brought welcome relief to residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), ending a prolonged spell of heat and humidity. Several parts of the city witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by cool winds, making the weather noticeably pleasant.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, forecasting moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the coming days. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 35 degrees Celsius, significantly lower than recent heatwave conditions.

Heavy rain alerts across multiple states

The weather department has warned that several regions could witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall as the monsoon intensifies. Red and orange alerts have been issued for Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka, and Madhya Maharashtra, where isolated areas may receive more than 204.5 mm of rainfall.

Orange alerts have also been issued for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Odisha, and Saurashtra-Kutch, with rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm expected in some places.