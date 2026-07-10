Daily weather tracker: Monsoon sweeps across the country; Uttarakhand under red alert, heavy rainfall warning issued for UP and several other states

Uttarakhand remains on highest alert as IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall, raising concerns over landslides, flash floods and travel disruptions.
Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya receive orange alerts amid predictions of intense monsoon showers and hazardous weather conditions.
Delhi, Bihar and other regions brace for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds as monsoon activity continues across India.
Weather department advises citizens and farmers to take precautions, manage waterlogging risks and avoid outdoor activities during severe weather events.
Active weather systems over northern and eastern India ensure continued rainfall, with authorities monitoring vulnerable areas for possible emergencies and disruptions.
The southwest monsoon has strengthened its grip across large parts of India, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue multiple weather alerts as heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected over several regions during the next 24 hours. While Uttarakhand remains on red alert due to the risk of exceptionally heavy rain and landslides, several northern, eastern and northeastern states are under orange and yellow alerts as active monsoon conditions continue to influence the country's weather.
The IMD said a low-pressure area over Uttar Pradesh has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure system over the northern parts of central Uttar Pradesh. Despite the weakening, the associated weather systems continue to fuel widespread rainfall across northern and eastern India. The monsoon trough currently extends from Sri Ganganagar through Hisar, the low-pressure area over Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur and Purnea before reaching Mizoram. In addition, favourable atmospheric conditions over the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh, Assam and adjoining Pakistan, along with an active western disturbance, are contributing to persistent rainfall across many regions.
Among all the affected states, Uttarakhand is expected to witness the most severe weather conditions. The IMD has issued a red alert, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm in isolated places. Authorities have warned that continuous downpours could trigger landslides, flash floods, rising river levels and road blockages, particularly in the state's hilly districts.
Pilgrims travelling along the Char Dham Yatra routes have been advised to exercise extreme caution as adverse weather could disrupt road connectivity and increase the risk of accidents. Local administrations have also been directed to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures to ensure public safety.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, as well as Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, where the IMD has issued an orange alert. Rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is likely in isolated areas, raising concerns over waterlogging, flooding and transport disruptions. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated with official weather advisories.
Meanwhile, yellow alerts have been issued for Delhi-NCR, Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. These regions are expected to receive heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm at isolated locations.
Apart from heavy rain, the IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph in several states, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir. Similar conditions are expected over Bihar, Odisha, Vidarbha and parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, increasing the possibility of weather-related disruptions.
The department has urged people to remain indoors during thunderstorms, avoid open fields and stay away from tall trees and electric poles. Motorists have also been advised to drive carefully as reduced visibility and waterlogged roads may create hazardous conditions.
During the past 24 hours, several parts of the country recorded significant rainfall. Cherrapunji in Meghalaya received 100 mm of rain, while Chandigarh recorded 90 mm. Kolkata's Dum Dum observatory measured 80 mm, and Diamond Harbour, Haldia and Bareilly each recorded around 60 mm of rainfall, reflecting the widespread influence of the active monsoon.
Despite widespread cloud cover, Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar remained the hottest place in the plains on July 9, recording a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Haflong in Assam, where the mercury dipped to 18 degrees Celsius.
The IMD has appealed to people to remain vigilant and follow official advisories as the active monsoon phase is expected to continue over the coming days. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to avoid waterlogged locations, refrain from crossing flooded roads or overflowing streams, and postpone travel to landslide-prone hilly regions whenever possible.
Farmers have also been advised to ensure proper drainage in agricultural fields to prevent waterlogging, protect harvested crops from rain damage and avoid the application of fertilisers or pesticides during wet and windy conditions. Livestock owners have been urged to move animals to safer, elevated locations and ensure adequate supplies of dry fodder and clean drinking water as India prepares for another spell of intense monsoon activity.