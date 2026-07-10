Daily weather tracker: Monsoon sweeps across the country; Uttarakhand under red alert, heavy rainfall warning issued for UP and several other states

Uttarakhand remains on highest alert as IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall, raising concerns over landslides, flash floods and travel disruptions.

Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya receive orange alerts amid predictions of intense monsoon showers and hazardous weather conditions.

Delhi, Bihar and other regions brace for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds as monsoon activity continues across India.

Weather department advises citizens and farmers to take precautions, manage waterlogging risks and avoid outdoor activities during severe weather events.

Active weather systems over northern and eastern India ensure continued rainfall, with authorities monitoring vulnerable areas for possible emergencies and disruptions.

The southwest monsoon has strengthened its grip across large parts of India, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue multiple weather alerts as heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected over several regions during the next 24 hours. While Uttarakhand remains on red alert due to the risk of exceptionally heavy rain and landslides, several northern, eastern and northeastern states are under orange and yellow alerts as active monsoon conditions continue to influence the country's weather.

The IMD said a low-pressure area over Uttar Pradesh has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure system over the northern parts of central Uttar Pradesh. Despite the weakening, the associated weather systems continue to fuel widespread rainfall across northern and eastern India. The monsoon trough currently extends from Sri Ganganagar through Hisar, the low-pressure area over Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur and Purnea before reaching Mizoram. In addition, favourable atmospheric conditions over the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh, Assam and adjoining Pakistan, along with an active western disturbance, are contributing to persistent rainfall across many regions.

Uttarakhand faces highest risk

Among all the affected states, Uttarakhand is expected to witness the most severe weather conditions. The IMD has issued a red alert, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm in isolated places. Authorities have warned that continuous downpours could trigger landslides, flash floods, rising river levels and road blockages, particularly in the state's hilly districts.

Pilgrims travelling along the Char Dham Yatra routes have been advised to exercise extreme caution as adverse weather could disrupt road connectivity and increase the risk of accidents. Local administrations have also been directed to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

Orange and yellow alerts across states

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, as well as Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, where the IMD has issued an orange alert. Rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is likely in isolated areas, raising concerns over waterlogging, flooding and transport disruptions. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated with official weather advisories.