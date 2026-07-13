Daily weather tracker: Monsoon weakens across North India as Delhi-NCR stays hot & humid, heavy rain triggers alerts in East and Northeast

Monsoon weakens across North India, keeping Delhi-NCR hot and humid, while heavy rainfall alerts remain in force for eastern and northeastern states.
IMD issues Orange Alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar and West Bengal as very heavy rainfall raises flood risks in vulnerable districts.
Persistent rain triggers landslides in Uttarakhand, closing 126 roads and disrupting traffic on the Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway.
Rajasthan experiences rising temperatures despite the monsoon, with Phalodi recording the country's highest maximum temperature at 41 degrees Celsius.
Strong winds over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal prompt IMD to advise fishermen against venturing into rough waters.
The southwest monsoon has weakened across large parts of northern India after a brief spell of active rainfall, bringing back hot and humid conditions in Delhi-NCR and several areas of Rajasthan. While residents of the national capital continue to wait for widespread showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for very heavy rainfall in parts of the Northeast, Bihar and West Bengal, warning of possible flooding and disruption to normal life. At the same time, continuous rain in Uttarakhand has heightened the risk of landslides, forcing road closures and affecting transport in the hill state.
According to the IMD, the monsoon trough currently extends from Sri Ganganagar through Hisar, Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Gorakhpur and Muzaffarpur before reaching southern Assam. A western disturbance remains active over northwest India in the middle tropospheric levels, while an upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over northeastern Bihar and adjoining regions. These weather systems are producing contrasting conditions across the country, with subdued rainfall over northwestern India and intense precipitation over the eastern and northeastern states.
Delhi-NCR is expected to witness little rainfall over the next seven days, prolonging the spell of uncomfortable heat and humidity. The maximum temperature on Monday is forecast to remain around 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover near 28 degrees Celsius. Although light cloud cover is likely during the day, rainfall chances remain minimal. Gusty winds of 20 to 30 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 40 kmph, may offer temporary relief from the oppressive weather, but significant cooling is unlikely until monsoon activity strengthens once again.
The weakening monsoon has also affected Rajasthan, where bright sunshine and above-normal temperatures have returned across many districts. On Sunday, Phalodi recorded the country’s highest maximum temperature at 41 degrees Celsius, highlighting the persistence of intense summer-like conditions despite the ongoing monsoon season. Weather officials expect hot and humid conditions to continue across several parts of the state over the coming days unless fresh monsoon systems develop over the region.
While northwestern India experiences a rainfall deficit, eastern and northeastern states are preparing for another spell of intense precipitation. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar and the Gangetic plains of West Bengal, where rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is expected. Such heavy downpours could trigger flooding in low-lying areas, cause rivers and streams to overflow, and disrupt road and rail transport. Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable locations to remain vigilant and monitor official weather updates.
In Uttarakhand, relentless rainfall has significantly affected daily life. A Yellow Alert remains in force as persistent showers continue to increase the risk of landslides in the mountainous terrain. Reports indicate that 126 roads, including two national highways, have been closed due to landslides and debris. Traffic on the Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway has also been disrupted near Syana Chatti after falling rocks and mud blocked sections of the route. Administrative agencies are working to restore connectivity while urging people to avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.
Apart from heavy rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds are expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Similar weather conditions are likely over parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well as Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Residents have been advised to avoid open fields, isolated trees and electric poles during thunderstorms.
Meanwhile, strong winds over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are expected to reach speeds of 45 to 65 kmph. The IMD has cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea until weather conditions become favourable.
Farmers in heavy rainfall areas have also been advised to ensure proper drainage in agricultural fields, postpone the application of fertilizers and pesticides, and protect harvested crops and livestock. In regions receiving limited rainfall, irrigation and moisture conservation measures have been recommended to reduce the impact of prolonged dry conditions.