Daily weather tracker: Monsoon weakens across North India as Delhi-NCR stays hot & humid, heavy rain triggers alerts in East and Northeast

Monsoon weakens across North India, keeping Delhi-NCR hot and humid, while heavy rainfall alerts remain in force for eastern and northeastern states.

IMD issues Orange Alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar and West Bengal as very heavy rainfall raises flood risks in vulnerable districts.

Persistent rain triggers landslides in Uttarakhand, closing 126 roads and disrupting traffic on the Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway.

Rajasthan experiences rising temperatures despite the monsoon, with Phalodi recording the country's highest maximum temperature at 41 degrees Celsius.

Strong winds over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal prompt IMD to advise fishermen against venturing into rough waters.

The southwest monsoon has weakened across large parts of northern India after a brief spell of active rainfall, bringing back hot and humid conditions in Delhi-NCR and several areas of Rajasthan. While residents of the national capital continue to wait for widespread showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for very heavy rainfall in parts of the Northeast, Bihar and West Bengal, warning of possible flooding and disruption to normal life. At the same time, continuous rain in Uttarakhand has heightened the risk of landslides, forcing road closures and affecting transport in the hill state.

Monsoon activity loses momentum

According to the IMD, the monsoon trough currently extends from Sri Ganganagar through Hisar, Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Gorakhpur and Muzaffarpur before reaching southern Assam. A western disturbance remains active over northwest India in the middle tropospheric levels, while an upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over northeastern Bihar and adjoining regions. These weather systems are producing contrasting conditions across the country, with subdued rainfall over northwestern India and intense precipitation over the eastern and northeastern states.

Delhi waits for rain

Delhi-NCR is expected to witness little rainfall over the next seven days, prolonging the spell of uncomfortable heat and humidity. The maximum temperature on Monday is forecast to remain around 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover near 28 degrees Celsius. Although light cloud cover is likely during the day, rainfall chances remain minimal. Gusty winds of 20 to 30 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 40 kmph, may offer temporary relief from the oppressive weather, but significant cooling is unlikely until monsoon activity strengthens once again.

Rajasthan faces rising temperatures

The weakening monsoon has also affected Rajasthan, where bright sunshine and above-normal temperatures have returned across many districts. On Sunday, Phalodi recorded the country’s highest maximum temperature at 41 degrees Celsius, highlighting the persistence of intense summer-like conditions despite the ongoing monsoon season. Weather officials expect hot and humid conditions to continue across several parts of the state over the coming days unless fresh monsoon systems develop over the region.