Daily weather tracker: Monsoon’s changing mood; heavy rain in some states, humid heat in others

India’s monsoon continues to remain active, bringing contrasting weather conditions across the country. While several eastern and northeastern states are bracing for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds, Bihar is facing a worsening flood situation. In contrast, Delhi-NCR is likely to experience relatively dry weather, while parts of southern India may continue to endure high temperatures and oppressive humidity.

According to the weather bulletin issued on the morning of September 9, the monsoon trough extends from Firozpur through Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Lucknow, Patna and Banka to Digha, before reaching the northeastern parts of the Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to keep rainfall active over eastern and northeastern India.

Heavy rain alert across several states

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Odisha. A yellow alert has been issued for these areas, with rainfall of between 64.5 to 115.5 millimetres possible at some locations.

A western disturbance is also present as a cyclonic circulation over northwestern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas at an altitude of about 5.8 kilometres above sea level. Another circulation is active around Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Together, these weather systems could lead to unstable conditions across the northern hills, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Bihar flood situation worsens

Bihar remains among the worst-affected states, with flooding reported across 13 districts and nearly 3.431 million people affected. Patna, Bhagalpur, Vaishali, Saran, Begusarai, Khagaria and Munger are among the districts facing the impact.

In Sultanganj in Bhagalpur, the Ganga crossed the flood-mark level on Tuesday, increasing the threat to low-lying communities. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and move to safer locations if necessary.