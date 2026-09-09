Daily weather tracker: Monsoon’s changing mood; heavy rain in some states, humid heat in others

Summary
Heavy rainfall is expected across eastern and northeastern states, with thunderstorms, strong winds and yellow alerts issued by weather officials.
Bihar’s flood crisis is worsening, affecting millions across 13 districts as the Ganga river continues rising toward dangerous levels.
Delhi-NCR may remain mostly dry, with strong northwesterly winds offering slight relief from high daytime temperatures and humidity.
Southern India may experience intense heat and humidity, with temperatures in some areas expected to remain five degrees above normal.
Farmers and fishermen have been advised to follow weather warnings, protect crops and livestock, and avoid risky outdoor activities.
India’s monsoon continues to remain active, bringing contrasting weather conditions across the country. While several eastern and northeastern states are bracing for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds, Bihar is facing a worsening flood situation. In contrast, Delhi-NCR is likely to experience relatively dry weather, while parts of southern India may continue to endure high temperatures and oppressive humidity.
According to the weather bulletin issued on the morning of September 9, the monsoon trough extends from Firozpur through Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Lucknow, Patna and Banka to Digha, before reaching the northeastern parts of the Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to keep rainfall active over eastern and northeastern India.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Odisha. A yellow alert has been issued for these areas, with rainfall of between 64.5 to 115.5 millimetres possible at some locations.
A western disturbance is also present as a cyclonic circulation over northwestern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas at an altitude of about 5.8 kilometres above sea level. Another circulation is active around Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Together, these weather systems could lead to unstable conditions across the northern hills, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Bihar remains among the worst-affected states, with flooding reported across 13 districts and nearly 3.431 million people affected. Patna, Bhagalpur, Vaishali, Saran, Begusarai, Khagaria and Munger are among the districts facing the impact.
In Sultanganj in Bhagalpur, the Ganga crossed the flood-mark level on Tuesday, increasing the threat to low-lying communities. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and move to safer locations if necessary.
With heavy rain and winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour also forecast in several parts of Bihar, the situation could become more difficult in already inundated areas.
Delhi and the National Capital Region are expected to see largely clear weather on Wednesday, September 9, although light clouds may appear at times. Northwesterly winds of 20 to 25 kilometres per hour during the day could provide some relief from the heat.
The capital is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum of approximately 26 degrees Celsius. Significant rainfall is not expected, although temperatures may fluctuate during the week.
Several states face the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. Parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may experience winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.
Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal and Sikkim could also witness thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds. Lightning and squalls are possible over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, the northeastern states and Uttarakhand.
Residents have been advised to stay indoors during severe thunderstorms and avoid open fields, trees and electricity poles.
While rain dominates the weather picture elsewhere, parts of southern India may experience uncomfortable heat and humidity. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are likely to remain particularly warm and humid.
Maximum temperatures in parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal could remain more than five degrees Celsius above normal. Vellore in Tamil Nadu recorded the country’s highest maximum temperature on September 8 at 40.4 degrees Celsius.
Farmers in rain-affected regions have been advised to ensure proper drainage, remove excess water from fields and move harvested crops to dry, secure locations. Spraying pesticides and fertilisers should be avoided during strong winds and rainfall. Livestock should also be kept in elevated and protected areas.
Fishermen have been warned against venturing into parts of the Arabian Sea, with restrictions extending until September 11 or 13 in specified areas.
As weather conditions remain volatile, residents, farmers and fishermen should closely follow official warnings and local authorities. Timely precautions and evacuation, wherever necessary, remain the safest response to heavy rain, flooding and severe weather.