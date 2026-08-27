Daily weather tracker: Nepal flood threat raises alarm in Bihar as heavy rain forecast across several states

The Gandak enters Bihar near Valmikinagar, where the Valmikinagar Barrage plays a crucial role in regulating the river. A sustained rise in water levels could increase pressure on surrounding areas. West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj and Siwan are among the districts where low-lying communities face increased risks of flooding and riverbank erosion.

Further downstream, the Gandak passes through Saran before joining the Ganga near Hajipur. Consequently, residents in and around Chhapra and other vulnerable areas are also being advised to closely monitor river conditions.

Authorities have urged people living near rivers to remain alert and be prepared to move to safer, elevated locations if water levels rise further. Arrangements for protecting livestock and essential belongings are also being encouraged.

Heavy rain expected in several states

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala and several northeastern states, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Heavy rain is also expected in the hilly areas of West Bengal and Sikkim.

A yellow alert has been issued for the affected regions, where rainfall could reach between 64.5 and 115.5 millimetres. Persistent rainfall may worsen waterlogging and increase the risk of flash flooding in vulnerable locations.

Thunderstorms and strong winds add to concerns

Rain is not the only threat. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected across parts of eastern and central India. Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal could experience winds of around 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, while parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu may see stronger winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.

Several northeastern and central states have also been warned of lightning and thunderstorms. In the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, squally weather with winds reaching 50 to 60 kilometres per hour may accompany showers.

Delhi may receive light rain

Delhi-NCR is likely to remain cloudy, with light rain or drizzle possible at several places from morning through afternoon. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could settle near 27 degrees. Light southeasterly winds may provide some relief from the prevailing humidity.

Farmers and residents urged to remain vigilant

Farmers have been advised to ensure proper drainage in fields and avoid agricultural work during thunderstorms, strong winds or lightning. Fertiliser and pesticide spraying should also be postponed during adverse weather conditions.

For the general public, officials have advised staying away from rivers, ponds, drains and waterlogged areas during heavy rain. People should seek shelter inside safe buildings when lightning occurs rather than standing beneath trees or in open fields.

With Nepal's flooding adding pressure to Bihar's river system and active monsoon conditions prevailing across eastern India, authorities and residents alike face several days of heightened weather-related risks. Continued monitoring, timely warnings and preparedness will be crucial in preventing loss of life and limiting damage in vulnerable communities.