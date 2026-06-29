Daily weather tracker: North India sweats under severe heatwave, while Northeast and Coastal states face heavy rain threat; IMD issues multiple weather alerts

· Severe heatwave grips North India with Delhi, UP, Bihar facing high temperatures, humidity and continued health risks during daytime conditions.

· Monsoon remains active in Northeast and coastal India bringing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, triggering flood and landslide alerts.

· IMD issues widespread warnings for thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across multiple states including Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra regions.

· Delhi monsoon likely to arrive early July as weather conditions slowly become favourable after prolonged delay and intense heat.

· Farmers and citizens advised caution amid extreme weather variations, with guidance on heat safety, rainfall preparedness and crop protection.

India continues to witness starkly contrasting weather conditions, with intense heat and humidity gripping large parts of northern India while relentless monsoon rains lash the northeastern and western coastal states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple alerts for Monday, warning of heatwave conditions, thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across different regions of the country.

Scorching heat persists across North India

Residents of Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar are struggling with soaring temperatures and oppressive humidity. The national capital is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 41 degrees Celsius, with hot and humid conditions making outdoor activities increasingly difficult. Although isolated light showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely later in the day, any relief is expected to be brief.

The IMD has warned that heatwave conditions may continue over parts of Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures poses serious health risks, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing medical conditions. Authorities have advised people to remain indoors during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and avoid unnecessary travel under direct sunlight.

Monsoon yet to reach Delhi

While the southwest monsoon has advanced over much of the country, its arrival in Delhi and adjoining parts of northwestern India has been delayed this year. Under normal conditions, the monsoon reaches the national capital by June 27. However, meteorologists now expect it to arrive between July 2 and July 8 as atmospheric conditions gradually become more favourable for its further advance.

The delayed onset has prolonged the spell of intense heat across northwestern India, though temperatures are expected to decline by four to six degrees Celsius between June 30 and July 2 once monsoon activity strengthens in the region.

Heavy rainfall batters Northeast and Coastal states

In sharp contrast to the dry conditions in the north, the northeastern states are experiencing vigorous monsoon activity. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, prompting the IMD to issue Orange Alerts for several districts.

Extremely heavy rainfall has also been forecast for the hilly regions of West Bengal and parts of Sikkim, where a Red Alert has been issued due to the possibility of rainfall exceeding 204.5 millimetres within 24 hours. Such intense precipitation could trigger flash floods, landslides, waterlogging, and disruptions to transport services.

Meanwhile, Kerala, Mahe, Konkan-Goa, coastal Karnataka, Odisha, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Tamil Nadu are also expected to receive heavy rainfall under Yellow Alert conditions.

Thunderstorms and strong winds across several states

Apart from heavy rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely across Punjab, eastern Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.