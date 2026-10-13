Daily weather tracker: Northeast monsoon set to arrive in South India as storms, strong winds, hail threaten northern states

Northeast monsoon approaches South India: Rainfall likely within two to three days as a developing Bay of Bengal low-pressure system influences weather.

Hailstorm alert for Northern states: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh may experience hailstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 50 kilometres per hour on October 14–15.

Thunderstorms expected across several states: Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and northeastern states may witness rainfall, lightning and strong winds.

Rajkot records season’s high temperature: Gujarat’s Rajkot recorded 39.8°C on October 12, while Haryana’s Karnal registered a minimum temperature of 15°C.

Farmers face crop damage risks: Strong winds and hailstorms threaten standing crops, banana and papaya plantations, prompting farmers to monitor official weather warnings and take precautions.

India is bracing for another significant shift in weather patterns, with thunderstorms, strong winds and possible hailstorms expected across parts of northern India on October 14 and 15. At the same time, the northeast monsoon is likely to make its onset over southern India within the next two to three days, bringing fresh rainfall prospects to several states.

According to the latest weather update issued on the morning of October 13, 2026, a western disturbance over northwestern Uttar Pradesh, accompanied by an upper-air cyclonic circulation and a trough in the westerlies, is influencing atmospheric conditions across northern India. The developing weather systems could trigger thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, raising concerns among farmers and residents in vulnerable areas.

Delhi, Punjab, Haryana on alert for hailstorms

Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh are likely to experience heightened weather activity over the coming days. The India Meteorological Department has indicated the possibility of hailstorms in isolated parts of these regions on October 14 and 15, accompanied by lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.

The impact is expected to vary across locations, with adverse conditions likely to remain confined to certain pockets. Nevertheless, strong winds could break tree branches, uproot vulnerable trees and damage electricity and communication lines. Hailstorms may also affect standing crops, particularly those susceptible to sudden weather disturbances.

Residents have been advised to remain alert to changing weather conditions and follow official forecasts, especially during thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms likely across several states

Unsettled weather is also expected in several other parts of the country. Parts of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh may experience rainfall, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. Some areas of Andhra Pradesh could also witness strong surface winds.

Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are possible in Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. These conditions could bring brief spells of rain and temporary disruptions to daily activities.

Meanwhile, parts of Konkan and Goa may continue to experience hot and humid conditions, adding to discomfort despite the changing weather elsewhere.

The contrasting conditions underline the diversity of India's seasonal transition, with some regions facing storm-related risks while others continue to experience above-normal temperatures.

Northeast monsoon may bring rain to Southern India

As the southwest monsoon's withdrawal progresses, the northeast monsoon is expected to begin over southern India within the next two to three days. The weather department has also indicated that the remaining parts of the country could witness the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon during this period.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over the South Andaman Sea and neighbouring areas. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the southeastern Bay of Bengal around October 13.

This developing system could influence weather conditions across southern India in the coming days, potentially strengthening rainfall activity in parts of the region. The onset of the northeast monsoon is particularly important for southern peninsular India, where seasonal rainfall plays a crucial role in agriculture, water availability and reservoir replenishment.

Rajkot records 39.8°C, while Karnal sees cooler night

Temperature readings recorded on October 12 highlight the contrasting weather conditions prevailing across the country. Rajkot in Gujarat registered the highest maximum temperature at 39.8 degrees Celsius, indicating persistent heat in parts of western India.

In the plains, Karnal in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, reflecting comparatively cooler night-time conditions.

Maximum temperatures remained considerably above normal in parts of coastal Karnataka and some other regions. Parts of Assam and Meghalaya also recorded minimum temperatures significantly above their seasonal averages.

Farmers face risks from strong winds and hail

The approaching weather disturbances could pose challenges for farmers, particularly those with standing crops and horticultural plantations. Strong winds and hailstones can damage crops, break stems and affect agricultural produce, potentially causing financial losses.

Banana and papaya plants are especially vulnerable to strong winds, while fruit orchards and other horticultural crops may also suffer damage under severe conditions.

Farmers and rural residents should monitor official weather bulletins, avoid working in exposed fields during thunderstorms and seek shelter in safe buildings when lightning or hail begins. People should also stay away from isolated trees and unsecured electrical structures during strong winds.

With the northeast monsoon approaching and storm activity expected in northern India, the next several days could bring sharply contrasting weather conditions across the country.